Life Learning Center explains how it will use the $2.7million in federal funding announced by Sen. McConnell

Life Learning Center explains how its $2.7M in funding from the recently approved Education and Health Funding Bill will be used.

“This federal funding will help the Life Learning Center provide many Kentuckians with the resources they need to continue on their journey of recovery,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “Throughout my time in the U.S. Senate, I have prioritized fighting the opioid and substance abuse epidemic that has so drastically affected Kentucky, and I’m proud to have helped secure funding for this organization that does such important work.”

It will support the organization’s expansion efforts to deliver its life-saving Foundations for a Better Life curriculum to individuals across the Commonwealth of Kentucky who need it most. Foundations for a Better Life is a 12-week curriculum designed to improve the lives of individuals caught in cycles of poverty, unemployment, incarceration, substance use disorder and hopelessness.

The program provides comprehensive life-skills training across five essential domains: physical, emotional, financial, spiritual, and relationships. The program also offers career-readiness training paired with job placement based on participants’ interests and aptitudes. Life Learning Center provides critical care resources (food, clothing, transportation assistance, and housing stipends), so individuals can stabilize their lives and successfully reenter the workforce.

“This funding represents a significant investment in the individuals, families and community we serve,” said President Alecia Webb-Edgington. “This will have a meaningful impact on underserved and unrepresented populations of people as they get back on their feet and into the workforce.”

“To best serve our candidates, our program must maintain financial sustainability. This funding recognizes the need for our program and the good work our staff continually strive to achieve. This funding will be multiplied exponentially as it is reincorporated into our surrounding communities via quality workforce development,” says Tony Josselyn, Vice President of Operations for Life Learning Center.