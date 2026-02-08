Paducah’s Sara Bradley to return to compete on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions’ seventh season

By Ben Overby

Paducah Sun

Paducah Chef Sara Bradley will return to compete on Food Network’s Tournament of Champions for the competitions show’s seventh season on March 1.

Bradley, who owns and operates Freight House in downtown Paducah, first competed on the show in its sixth season, the first ‘rookie’ competitor to reach the final round, placing runner-up to chef Antonio Lofaso.

The season seven qualifier rounds will premiere on Food Network on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. EST. The first official episode of the season will air March 1 at 8 p.m. EST.

The eight-week bracket-based tournament pairs 32 celebrity chefs in head-to-head culinary competitions, with the final winner earning the Tournament of Champions belt and a $150,000 cash prize. The details of the season seven bracket will be revealed by hosts Guy Fieri, Justin Warner and season three champion Tiffani Faison during the Tournament of Champions VII: The Bracket Reveal program on Feb. 22 at 9 p.m.

“Year after year, chefs up their gameplay and strategy, so we need to constantly raise the stakes to keep the competition next level,” Fieri said in a news release. “This year, we put four industry icons in the top seed, immediately putting targets on their backs for the win-hungry competitors. And that alone is the secret ingredient for the most epic season yet.”