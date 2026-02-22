Ludlow Historic Society to host presentation on city’s railroad beginnings Feb. 24 at Second Site Spirits

Staff report

The riverfront City of Ludlow and the railroad have a shared history dating back to to the 1870s, when the city began as a small town built on the back of the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

The Ludlow railway began after the Civil War as part of a much larger project, when the city of Cincinnati, looking for new markets to the South, opted for a route to Chattanooga, Tennessee. The city-owned project was a huge undertaking, requiring a vast financial investment, clearance from three states, engineering expertise, and contruction crews. The project would be funded through the sale of municipal bonds, and include the hiring of engineers and experts in the building of bridges and tunnels, as well as hundreds of German and Irish immigrant laborers.

Ludlow figured prominently in planning the route across the Ohio River and the offered several options for placement of the structure. The final placement was ultimately determined by the generosity of the Ludlow Family, who owned much of the land along the Kentucky side of the river in the 1870s.

Following completion of the railway, the rail yard in Ludlow was bustling, with hundreds of workers relocating to the area, giving birth to the City of Ludlow of today.

As passenger and freight rail declined after WWII, so did the bustling rail yard Ludlow once knew. By the late 1970s, the rail yard had ceased operations completely. In 2023, the railway was purchased from the City of Cincinnati by Norfolk Southern, which still travels the route to Chattanooga, offering a steady reminder of Ludlow’s rail legacy.

The Ludlow Heritage Museum is currently restoring the rail yard’s Victorian-era storehouse, the only remaining structure from the original rail yard, which will serve as the future home of the museum.

The Ludlow Historic Society will offer a visual history of the development of the railway at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 24, at Second Sight Spirits, 301 Elm Street.