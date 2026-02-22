Wawa will host grand opening party at new store in Hebron at 2335 Water Tower Drive

Wawa Grand Opening in Hebron on Febrary 24 will feature festivities that include free t-shirts for the first 100 customers, free any size hot coffee, hoagie building competition between local first responders, and a ribbon cutting.

It is Wawa’s first store in Boone County and 6th store in Kentucky. The grand opening will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 24, with festivities starting at 8 a.m.

There will be free any size hot coffee through March 1st.

Participating in the ribbon-cutting will be Wawa representatives, state and local officials, first responders — and Wally Goose, the Wawa mascot.

The new store is at 2335 Water Tower Drive in Hebron.

Wawa will celebrate the Nation’s 250th birthday year with nearly 100 grand opening parties celebrating its local communities in 14 states. Over the next 5-8 years, Wawa plans to build and open 4-8 stores per year in Kentucky with plans to open more than 40 stores in the state. To build each store, Wawa will invest more than $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners.

Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create 1,400 new, long-term new jobs as a result of expansion in Kentucky.