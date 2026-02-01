New OMNIMAX film gives animals a second chance at a wild life, opens Feb. 13

A new film coming to Cincinnati Museum Center’s Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX® Theater reminds us every animal deserves a second chance at a wild life. Cosmic Picture’s Wild Rescue, opening February 13, follows the dedicated teams who rescue, rehabilitate and release injured and orphaned wild animals, from woodland critters to sea birds.

From the arrival of a fragile bobcat to the rehabilitation of a young fox, Wild Rescue takes audiences on an uplifting journey alongside the crew of the Santa Barabara Wildlife Care Network. The film explores animal rescue, hospital admission, groundbreaking medical treatments and the delicate balance of wildlife care to heal a heart, no matter the size.



“As you come nose-to-nose with wild animals in need and the teams tirelessly bringing them back to health, you find yourself rooting for every flick of an ear or flap of a wing,” said Tony Lawson, vice president of guest engagement at Cincinnati Museum Center. “Because in the OMNIMAX® Theater you don’t just watch a movie, you experience it.”



Skunks, squirrels, opossums and raccoons star alongside hummingbirds, bats, pelicans and tarantulas in a heartwarming OMNIMAX® adventure. Life-nourishing milk delivered by a tiny eyedropper and innovative surgeries pave the way for triumphant returns to the wild that highlight the interconnectedness of all species and the efforts of modern conservation. Combined with cutting-edge aerial cinematography, immersive sound design and advanced visual effects, Wild Rescue delivers a visually stunning and emotionally rich experience.

“We’re thrilled to bring Wild Rescue to museum theaters around the world,” said Taran Davies, CEO of Cosmic Picture. “This is an extraordinary film – visually stunning, emotionally powerful and deeply inspiring. We believe audiences of all ages will be moved by the stories of resilience and reminded of the incredible impact we can have in the lives of our wild neighbors.”



Wild Rescue is narrated by Marc Summers, host of Nickelodeon’s Double Dare and Food Network’s Unwrapped. The film is produced and directed by Ian Shive and produced by Tandem Stills + Motion, Inc.



Wild Rescue opens February 13 in Cincinnati Museum Center’s Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX® Theater. For tickets and showtimes, visit cincymuseum.org/wild-rescue.