SD1 project to cause road closures along Waterworks Road in Newport, Ft. Thomas

Sanitation District No. 1 of Northern Kentucky (SD1) will continue its Clean H2O40 initiative of eliminating sanitary sewer overflows in Newport and Fort Thomas this spring by upsizing pipe along Waterworks Road.

Work will begin at the I-471 end of Wilson Road in Newport this week. It is expected to take contractors 2-3 weeks — depending on the weather — to work their way to Wilson Road, at which time Wilson Road will close and remain closed for about two weeks.

After completion of sewer upsizing along Wilson Road, work will shift behind residential properties with no direct impact to nearby roadways. This phase of the project is expected to last about two months.

The upsizing project will then move to Waterworks Road, which will become accessible only to residential traffic. No thru traffic will be available on Waterworks Road during this phase of the project, which is expected to last about four months, depending on the weather. Residents will continue to have access to their properties at all times.

This work is all part of Phase III of Waterworks Road sanitary sewer improvements which, in conjunction with Phase II, doubles the size of an outfall sewer along Taylor Creek in Bellevue and resolves capacity limitations identified in SD1’s Updated Watershed Plan.

Together, these projects will result in about 4.5 million gallons of typical-year sanitary sewer overflow elimination, improve system reliability and improve water quality in Taylor Creek and the Ohio River corridor.

Sanitation District No. 1 of Northern Kentucky