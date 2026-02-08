Notre Dame strengthens STEM, education technology opportunities with new Innovation Space

Notre Dame Academy marked a significant milestone with the blessing and dedication of the 1906 IDEAL Innovation Space, a purposefully designed learning environment that advances the school’s leadership in STEM education and educational technology while remaining firmly rooted in its Catholic mission.

The opening of the 1906 IDEAL Innovation Space reflects both Notre Dame Academy’s long-standing commitment to academic excellence and a strategic investment in future-ready learning for young women.

“More than a new space, this represents who we are and who we are called to form,” said President Lauren Hitron. “At Notre Dame Academy, we educate young women to be confident leaders, thoughtful innovators and compassionate servants prepared to shape the future with courage and purpose.”

IDEAL — an acronym for Inquiry, Discovery, Education, and Learning — was intentionally designed to support collaborative, student-centered learning. Featuring flexible learning zones and integrated technology, the space encourages critical thinking, creativity, interdisciplinary exploration and hands-on problem-solving aligned with real-world applications.

For generations, Notre Dame Academy has been recognized as a leader in educational excellence, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The 1906 IDEAL Innovation Space builds on that legacy by expanding opportunities for students to engage in design thinking, applied technology and innovative instructional approaches that prepare them for college, careers and leadership in a rapidly evolving world.

Principal Lisa Timmerding emphasized that innovation and Catholic identity are deeply connected at NDA.

“Our commitment to academic excellence is inseparable from our mission,” Timmerding said. “In this space, innovation is guided by values, discovery is rooted in ethics and leadership is grounded in service. The 1906 IDEAL Innovation Space supports innovative programming and curriculum that ensure Notre Dame Academy continues to lead in educational technology and STEM education.”

The dedication ceremony included a formal blessing of the space by NDA Chaplain Fr. Conor Kunath, asking that it become a place of discovery, creativity, collaboration and courage, and that all who learn and teach there be guided by wisdom, compassion and integrity.

Named in honor of the academy’s founding year, the 1906 IDEAL Innovation Space reflects the pioneering spirit of the Sisters of Notre Dame, whose forward-thinking approach to education laid the foundation for innovation at NDA more than a century ago. Since 1906, Notre Dame Academy has embraced new ideas, new tools and new ways of teaching in service of forming young women of purpose.

The creation of the 1906 IDEAL Innovation Space was made possible through the generosity of donors and the collective support of the Notre Dame Academy community. School leaders also expressed gratitude to Principal Timmerding and Assistant Principal Stacey Turner for their leadership in ensuring that innovative programming and curriculum continue to thrive.

As Notre Dame Academy looks to the future, the 1906 IDEAL Innovation Space stands as a bridge between tradition and transformation, honoring the school’s legacy while empowering the next generation of confident, compassionate women leaders.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Notre Dame Academy Board of Directors recognized Jane Kennedy Kleier ’83, who served as interim president for 15 months, for her visionary leadership in bringing the 1906 IDEAL Innovation Space to life. The board presented Kleier with a commemorative plaque that will hang in the Innovation Classroom, acknowledging her leadership in guiding the strategic planning process, overseeing the creation of the space and advancing key initiatives during a period of significant progress for the school.

The board noted that Kleier exemplifies the mission of Notre Dame Academy and a deep commitment to servant leadership. She currently serves as chief communications officer, continuing to support the school’s mission through strategic leadership, advancement and storytelling.

