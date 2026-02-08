Ohio River Foundation’s River to Classrooms access fund to engage underserved students

Ohio River Foundation announces the launch of its new River to Classrooms Education Access Fund to engage underserved students in economically disadvantaged communities with its River Explorer and Mussels in the Classroom programs.

Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, matching grants and donations are now being sought to fund this landmark initiative. The Fund will address financial barriers and fund programs that provide affordable, impactful, and critical STEM education to underserved students.

“Unfortunately, many communities across Greater Cincinnati face significant educational disparities,” said Ohio River Foundation Education Programs Manager, Melinda Voss.

“Furthermore, nationwide student science test scores have been dropping alongside decreased confidence, interest, or enjoyment in science. Well over half of Cincinnati students test below proficient in science. Thinking like a scientist is a critical skill every child needs to find success in any future career they pursue. Whether you become a nurse, plumber, engineer, or other professional, success will follow when you have the ability to problem solve, observe, communicate, predict, infer, gather evidence, etc. ORF will use the Fund to expand access to our STEM programs and help close the education gap that too many students are experiencing, while also showing them science is fun, and nature is a resource and retreat we can’t take for granted.”

With successful education programs since 2005 dedicated to protecting and improving the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and its entire watershed, ORF not only works to improve academic STEM skills, but helps kids—the next generation of environmental stewards, voters, and government leaders—foster a lifetime interest in protecting the environment.

These programs reach more than 9,000 students across Greater Cincinnati each year with more than 40,000 hours of instruction, and now ORF wants to expand access and give even more area students the chance to participate. The Rivers to Classrooms Education Access Fund is avital step toward leveling the playing field and ensuring every student has access to impactful, nature-based, STEM programs.

“Our programs are accessible, scalable, and provide real-world field biology experience and connections to science curricula. Investing in the Fund also provides important support to our program resources, including husbandry for our growing collection of live freshwater mussels, equipment, and the recruitment and retention of skilled educators,” said Voss. “We have a commitment to serve this audience, and we want teachers and students to be able to rely on access to these programs for years to come.”

Program participation has grown by more than 100% as more schools become aware of the high-quality, hands-on, accessible, affordable programming ORF has to offer. Nearly half of the schools now participating are Title 1 schools.

Ohio River Foundation’s Rivers to Classroom Education Access Fund offers access to its two flagship programs, River Explorer field trip (4-12 grade) and Mussels in the Classroom (K-12 grade). It provides a limited number of River Explorer field trips for free (regular fee $8 per student) and a limited number of Mussels in the Classroom programs for $100 (regular fee $200 per program). Schools must meet certain criteria to qualify. Each year, funding availability is subject to change, and assistance is awarded based on need and a first-come, first-serve basis.

Teachers are encouraged to apply now for 2026/2027 programs and the Rivers to Classroom Education Access Fund. Applications for River Explorer field trips and Mussels in the Classroom are accepted on a rolling basis, and are now being accepted for the school year 2026-2027.

Mussels in the Classroom

These small but mighty creatures have an important job to do. Through this program, students get the chance to play host to and learn about freshwater mussels and their importance to river ecosystems. ORF launched MIC, the first program of its kind, in 2017. Since then, more than 23,000 students have experienced the program, reflecting 115,000 hours of programming.

River Explorer

In addition to MIC, ORF offers its perennially popular River Explorer program in Greater Cincinnati. These trips enable students to be junior scientists for a day as they do real-world, hands-on water quality assessments while wading in our local creeks and streams. Students use field-grade scientific equipment while learning about the ecology and importance of the Ohio River and its watershed. In the more than 20 years River Explorer has been offered, over 57,000 students have been served, reflecting nearly 200,000 hours of programming.