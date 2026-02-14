Prichard Committee says rescission of $47m in community schools funding requires community-led solutions

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence announced the federal government has rescinded a $47 million Full-Service Community Schools (FSCS) grant three years into a five-year award.

The funding reflected a bipartisan commitment across multiple administrations to community-led solutions that remove barriers to learning for students. The rescinded funding affects 40 full-service community schools in 20 Kentucky school districts.





“Now more than ever, Kentucky needs community at the table,” said Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee. “Academic success does not happen in isolation. Mental health care, reliable transportation, family engagement and other wrap-around services are essential to reducing chronic absenteeism and improving education outcomes statewide. Many of these supports and resources already exist in Kentucky communities; they just need to be connected with schools in ongoing, meaningful ways.”



The decision abruptly clawed back funding that was already awarded, budgeted and actively supporting students and families across Kentucky. Unlike a prospective budget cut, a rescission pulls dollars out from under schools midstream, leaving districts stranded after staff have been hired, contracts signed and services launched. The reason cited for recission was the community schools program no longer aligns with the Trump Administration’s priorities.



The rescission places at risk critical, everyday supports families depend on, including mental health services, tutoring, after-school programming, family engagement initiatives and transportation assistance. The results of the Full Service Community School Initiative speak for themselves:



• 94.4% of KCSI schools (34 out of 36 reporting) saw a drop in chronic absenteeism during the 2024–25 school year. The average chronic absenteeism rate fell from 28.43% in 2023–24 to 20.19% in May 2025, a drop of 8.24 percentage points in just one year.

• Math proficiency increased by an average of 10.79 percentage points and reading by 9.24 points across KCSI schools, based on locally selected assessments (e.g., MAP, STAR, iReady, CERT). In total, 23 schools showed gains in math and 22 improved in reading during the 2024–25 school year.



• Expanded after-school and summer programs are reaching hundreds more students, with increased participation in academic enrichment.



• Students in KCSI schools report higher levels of belonging, safety and engagement with school staff and peers.



• KCSI schools reported a 46% increase in community and school partnerships, compared to baseline.



• Parent and caregiver participation in school decision-making has significantly increased, with families now serving on advisory councils and collaborative planning teams.

• Schools report deeper, sustained partnerships with community-based organizations, expanding access to services such as food security, mental health support and housing referrals.



• Access to on-site or school-linked mental health services has increased, with many schools launching or expanding partnerships to provide trauma-informed care and behavioral support.





The Prichard Committee emphasized that while federal funding has been rescinded, the work itself is not ending. Blom said that Kentuckians should not rely on state education funding to fulfill all students’ non-academic needs and should turn to community resources as well.



“These dollars are working, and the work must continue beyond the grant, which was always the plan,” said Blom. “National research shows that every dollar invested in integrated student supports generates $7 to $15 in social and economic return. Stopping this work now would cost more than it saves.”

The organization is calling for a groundswell of community support, from families, educators, local leaders, businesses and philanthropic partners, to sustain and expand this work despite the loss of federal dollars.



For more information or to learn how to support community-driven solutions for student success, visit prichardcommittee.org.