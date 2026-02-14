City of Florence invites residents to visit Presidents Day display at Government Center February 16-20

The City of Florence is inviting the community to celebrate Presidents Day with a special exhibit honoring the history and legacy of the U.S. presidency.

From February 16 to February 20, the lobby of the Florence Government Center will feature a Presidents Day display open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This unique display will showcase portraits, and educational materials highlighting the contributions of past U.S. presidents. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore key moments in American history and learn about the individuals who shaped the nation’s path.

Admission to the display is free and all are welcome to attend. The Florence Government Center is located at 8100 Ewing Boulevard in Florence.

City of Florence