Temperatures fluctuate and heating bills are higher than expected — but help is available

As winter weather begins to ease and temperatures fluctuate, many residents may still notice higher-than-expected heating bills. Even after the coldest temperatures pass, the financial impact of extended energy use can linger into the following billing cycles.



Help is available.





Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky offers support through its Share the Light Fund, a program that brings together customers and communities to help individuals and families who are struggling to pay their energy bills. The fund is supported by voluntary contributions and administered locally, ensuring assistance reaches those who need it most.



Through this program, Duke Energy partners with trusted community organizations on both sides of the Ohio River, including:



• Salvation Army

• United Way of Greater Cincinnati

• Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

These organizations work directly with residents to provide utility assistance and connect households with additional resources during challenging times.



Find the Right Assistance for Your Household



Residents are encouraged to explore Duke Energy’s Payment Assistance Finder, an easy-to-use online tool that helps customers identify programs they may qualify for, including payment plans, energy assistance grants, and budget billing options.

For more information or to explore assistance options, residents should visit Duke Energy’s website or contact one of the partner organizations listed above.