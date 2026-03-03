Applications are open for NKY Chamber’s 48th Leadership Northern Kentucky Class

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 2027. This year will mark the 48th year of the program, which began in 1979.



Leadership NKY is a 10-month program designed to help develop business and community leaders. It utilizes the region as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and challenges of the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area, and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. The class meets once a month for a day-long session on topics such as Economic Development, Inclusive Leadership, Government and more.

Kimberley Krugel, Occupational Tax Administrator at Boone County Fiscal Court and LNK Class of 2013 alum, will chair the class.



“Leadership NKY is a program that allows community leaders to explore the challenges and possibilities that exist in our region,” said Krugel. “I am excited and honored to serve as chair of the Class of 2027 and look forward to seeing these leaders grow throughout the program and continue to make an impact in our community for years to come.”



Leadership NKY participants are selected from a variety of industries and civic interests. More than 1,500 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program to develop valuable skills to help them become engaged community leaders.



Along with a completed application, applicants will need the full support of the company/organization they represent. Contact information for two references is also required. Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by another person. If selected to participate in the program, tuition for NKY Chamber members is $3,650 and $4,250 for non-Chamber members. Tuition covers all program costs. There is $40 non-refundable application fee. A maximum of 50 applicants will be selected.



“The NKY Chamber aims to provide business leaders with valuable opportunities to make worthwhile connections to the region, build their leadership skills, and grow their personal and professional networks, and Leadership NKY is a program that reinforces this commitment,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Director of Leadership at the NKY Chamber. We are looking forward to welcoming in this new class of leaders and introduce them to experiences that highlight the unique needs of our region. We hope that this program equips them with the tools and experiences necessary to help make Northern Kentucky a great place to live and work.”



Completed applications are due May 1. The Class of 2027 will be announced this summer, with sessions kicking off in August and running through May. To apply or to nominate an established leader for the Class of 2027, visit NKYChamber.com/LeadershipNKYT.