Teams from eight colleges awarded $44K in Kentucky’s largest intercollegiate business pitch at SparkHaus

Kentucky’s most promising collegiate entrepreneurs competed for funding and recognition during Collegiate Pitch, a program of the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE). GSE hosted the state’s largest intercollegiate business pitch competition at SparkHaus in Covington, bringing together student founders from across the Commonwealth last week.



This year’s competition featured 17 teams representing eight Kentucky colleges and universities competing in two categories: the Exploratory Track, for early-stage business ideas, and the Developed Track, for ventures closer to launch or already operating. Due to a record-setting number of submissions, GSE also introduced a non-competitive Feedback Track, allowing additional teams to gain real-world pitching experience and receive guidance from entrepreneurial leaders prior to the competitive portion of the event.

To be eligible for prize funding, the winning businesses must be based in Kentucky as they grow in the coming years.



Developed Track Winners



First: Claustrum Design, University of Louisville – $15,000

Modernizing medicine by engineering clinically grounded medical devices that challenge outdated practices, improve patient outcomes, and empower physicians to practice with greater precision and care.

Founders: Justin Houts & Keiran Richards



Second: EdgeTrack Solutions, University of Kentucky – $7,000

An A.I.-powered shipment visibility and predictive logistics platform delivering real-time, actionable information to small and mid-sized freight fleets.

Founders: Bryce Gentner, Shem Odhiambo, Eric Wambua



Third (Tie): Wav-Aid, Kentucky State University – $5,000

An A.I.-powered audio engineering platform that enables independent musicians and content creators to capture professional-quality vocals and music without formal audio engineering skills or expensive studios.

Founders: Mugisha Donatien & Eric Murwanashyaka



Third (Tie): Sunny Sign Up, Northern Kentucky University – $5,000

Designs and manufactures solar-powered, illuminated street signs using custom retrofit sleeves that slide over existing signs for high-visibility illumination.

Founders: Dashiell Macke & Chad Gesenhues



Exploratory Track Winners



First: CochleoFit, Midway University – $5,000

Providing custom-fit helmet inserts that accommodate cochlear implant hearing devices without compromising safety, comfort, or performance for sports and work.

Founder: Evie Clare



Second: The Dapper Kernal, Campbellsville University – $4,000

Creating fresh, gourmet kettle corn in a distinctive style that elevates traditional kettle corn into classy, fun community engagement.

Founder: Bryce Osbourne



Third: Commencement Closet, University of Kentucky – $3,000

Solving the problem of overpriced, single-use graduation regalia with affordable cap and gown rentals, including a simple ordering and return process,

Founder: Wyatt Hench



For the original press release about this competition, visit tinyurl.com/2026CPTeams. Learn more about Collegiate Pitch and GSE’s transformational, free programs for Kentucky high school and college students at kentuckygse.com.

The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) identifies, inspires, and empowers Kentucky’s future innovators. GSE’s Summer Startup program develops entrepreneurial skills in high school students and qualifies them for college scholarships. GSE’s Collegiate Pitch program is Kentucky’s largest intercollegiate pitch competition, offering thousands of dollars in prizes. Because of strong partnerships with entities like the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet and the Cabinet for Economic Development, along with private and public supporters, GSE programs are free for selected student entrepreneurs. For more information, visit kentuckygse.com.