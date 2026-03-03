Campbell County girls win region opener with scoring blitz; Brossart, Walton-Verona fall in first round

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Campbell County sophomore guard Kendall Augsback opened the second half with back-to-back 3-point goals and started a scoring blitz that carried her team to a 76-61 win over Montgomery County in an opening round game of the 10th Region girls basketball tournament on Monday in Alexandria.

The game was tied, 29-29, at halftime, but Campbell County outscored the visitors 28-8 in the third quarter and 47-32 during the second half. Augsback netted 22 of her game-high 32 points during the final 16 minutes of the game.

Senior forward Izzy Jayasuriya provided 25 points for the Camels. They shot 43.5 percent (27 of 62) from the field on their home court, hitting 13 of 27 3-point shots.

Augsback, who came into the game averaging 11.3 points, buried six treys to account for most of her scoring in the victory.

Campbell County (22-6) will play Nicholas County (19-12) in a region semifinal game at 8 p.m. Friday at Harrison County High School. They faced each other in the first round of last year’s region tournament and Campbell County posted a 72-36 win.

The other semifinal matchup on Friday will be defending champion George Rogers Clark (27-2) vs. Mason County (18-9) at 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark, the top-ranked team in the final statewide media poll, crushed Brossart, 77-23, in a first round game on Monday. The Cardinals took a 23-8 lead in the first quarter and kept pulling away.

Brossart’s top scorer with seven points was junior Avery Weitholter, who was named to the all-tournament team. The Mustangs posted a 25-8 record with four underclassmen in the starting lineup this season.

Anderson County 55, Walton-Verona 54

After making a comeback from a 16-point deficit in the second half, Walton-Verona missed two shots in the final four seconds and lost to Anderson County, 55-54, in the opening game of the 8th Region girls basketball tournament on Monday at Henry County.

Anderson County opened the third quarter with a 6-0 spurt to take a 35-19 lead. But Walton-Verona closed that quarter with a 13-2 run that cut the margin to 41-38.

During that rally, three players made a 3-point shot and eighth-grader Zoey Inman scored twice on drives to the basket. When the Bearcats fell behind, 52-43, in the fourth quarter, freshman guard Ava Hargett scored seven points during an 11-2 run that tied the score at 54.

With 12 seconds left, Anderson County freshman Ellie Shouse made a free throw that broke the tie. Walton-Verona called a timeout with 0.04 on the clock to set up a play, but neither of the final two shots went in.

The Bearcats’ leading scorers were junior guard Elin Logue with 18 points and Hargett with 16. Their young team lost six straight games in January and still finished with an 18-13 record.

Girls basketball region tournaments

9TH REGION GIRLS AT TRUIST ARENA

Tuesday

Notre Dame (22-7) vs. Highlands (18-11), 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (27-5) vs. Ryle (21-9), 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION GIRLS AT HARRISON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

George Rogers Clark (27-2) vs. Mason County (18-9), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (22-6) vs. Nicholas County (19-12), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION GIRLS AT HENRY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday — Lower bracket

Simon Kenton (28-2) vs. Eminence (19-10), 6:30 p.m.

South Oldham (18-12) vs. Spencer County (21-8), 8 p.m.

Friday

Anderson County (22-9) vs. Owen County (19-8), 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball region tournaments

10TH REGION BOYS AT MASON COUNTY FIELDHOUSE

Wednesday — Upper bracket

Scott (15-14) vs. Mason County (7-19), 6 p.m.

Pendleton County (17-12) vs. George Rogers Clark (26-4), 8 p.m.

Thursday — Lower bracket

Montgomery County (17-12) vs. Bracken County (14-15), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (21-9) vs. Nicholas County (20-12), 8 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Upper bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT HENRY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday — Upper bracket

Henry County (19-11) vs. South Oldham (20-8), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton (16-10) vs. Spencer County (19-13), 8 p.m.

Thursday — Lower bracket

North Oldham (22-5) vs. Walton-Verona (17-15), 6:30 p.m.

Woodford County (17-7) vs. Gallatin County (11-20), 8 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m.

9TH REGION BOYS AT TRUIST ARENA

Saturday, March 7 — Upper bracket

Highlands (25-5) vs. Conner (14-12), 1 p.m.

Covington Catholic (28-2) vs. Dixie Heights (18-12), 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 — Lower bracket

Lloyd (22-4) vs. Holy Cross (21-9), 6:30 p.m.

Ryle (21-8) vs. Newport (21-9), 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m.