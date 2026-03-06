Applications for Kentucky Junior Chef competition now open — scholarships await

The 2026 Kentucky Junior Chef competition is now open, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell announced Thursday.

The Junior Chef program encourages participating students to learn how to cook by using local ingredients to prepare healthy meals while teaching students about agriculture, marketing, organization, teamwork and community involvement.

“Young chefs across the state can begin preparing for this year’s Junior Chef challenge,” Shell said. “The culinary skills our young chefs have showcased throughout the years is just a fraction of their ability to create delicious recipes with wonderful Kentucky products.”

The competition is part of the Kentucky Proud Farm to School Program, which helps Kentucky schools purchase local foods. Children get fresh, nutritious local foods to help them grow up healthy and strong. Local farmers get another market for their farm products.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) administers the Farm to School Program and the Junior Chef competition.

With the 2026 season opening, students and coaches can begin organizing teams and developing recipes using Kentucky products.

At the state level, winning teams can receive scholarships to culinary schools. The state winner moves on to the Southeast Region Junior Chef Competition for more scholarship opportunities.

Those interested in competing this year must submit their intent to complete, along with a recipe concept by May 30. Specific guidelines can be found in the Kentucky Junior Chef Handbook on the Kentucky Junior Chef website at kyagr.com/junior-chef under the “What to Know” button.



Between June and September, teams will finalize their recipes, participate in team workshops with KDA chefs, and submit their nutritional analysis for review and clearance. Finalized recipes must be submitted to KDA by Oct. 1, 2026, along with a completed packet that includes a shopping list, photos, taste test documentation, work plan and the entry fee.

This year the 2026 Kentucky Junior Chef State Competition is Nov. 12-13 at Sullivan University in Lexington.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture