City of Florence invites residents to participate in citywide St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt March 6-17

The City of Florence invites residents and visitors to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt from March 6-17. Search for the nine (9) giant Irish symbols hidden throughout the city, each leading to the next clue.

Participants who find all nine, take a selfie at each, and submit their photos will earn a “pot of gold” prize! Plus, the first 10 participants to complete the hunt will also win a Florence Y’all Water Tower Bobble.

The hunt begins with the first clue: “Where cheers are loud and bases are four, find the place where our home team scores.” Once participants locate the first symbol, they will find the next clue nearby, guiding them through the city on a fun journey.

To participate, take a selfie with each of the nine symbols and email all photos to scavenger.hunt@florence-ky.gov. Winners will be contacted via email to claim their pot of gold prize. This family-friendly event is a great way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while exploring Florence in an exciting and interactive way.

The hunt kicks off today. Be on the lookout and join the fun.

City of Florence