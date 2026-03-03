Goodwill in Florence now open, after being closed temporarily due to water main break

Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries announced that its Florence Goodwill store, located on Tanners Lane in Florence is now open following a temporary closure due to a water main break.



The store closed on Monday, January 26, after the water main break occurred during a winter storm, temporarily shutting down operations.

Ohio Valley Goodwill worked diligently to ensure customer safety, address the issue and restore the store to its full capacity for customers and donors.



“We are thrilled to welcome our customers and donors back to our Florence location,” said Mark Hiemstra, President and CEO of Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries. “The support of the Northern Kentucky community means the world to us, and we are so excited to open our doors again, continuing the important work that every purchase and donation make possible.”



Ohio Valley Goodwill’s Florence location also accepts donations of gently used clothing, accessories, housewares and more. Every purchase and donation made at a Goodwill retail store supports its mission of elevating human potential by providing job training, employment placement services and other community programs for individuals facing barriers to employment.



For updates on store hours and other Ohio Valley Goodwill locations, click here.

