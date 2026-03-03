Kentucky to host largest ‘Archery in the Schools’ state tournaments March 13-14 in Louisville

Kentucky will host the nation’s largest annual school archery tournaments March 13-14, as 9,241 student archers from 415 schools are expected to compete in the Kentucky National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Bullseye Tournament. More than 3,000 of those students are also competing in the NASP State 3D Tournament.

Held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville since 2016, the tournament has grown into one of the largest state-level sporting competitions held anywhere.

The in-school, co-ed program introduces students in grades 4–12 to international-style target archery. Students learn archery as part of their school curriculum and are then eligible to compete in school-hosted events for the opportunity to qualify for state and national tournaments. Each year, more than 160,000 Kentucky students learn archery during the school day as part of their physical education curriculum, and approximately 17,000 compete in Kentucky school-hosted NASP tournaments as part of after-school teams.

In 2002, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources debuted NASP in Kentucky with 21 pilot schools and it has since expanded to more than 900 schools statewide. Nationally, approximately 1.2 million students from more than 9,500 schools participate annually. Since its inception, NASP has put a bow and arrow in the hands of more than 18 million students and has awarded nearly $5.4 million in cash scholarships to more than 2,000 students.

“Nationally, 50% of student archers say archery in the schools was their first archery experience and 90% of kids learning archery as part of their curriculum said they love it,” said Lisa Johnson, state NASP coordinator for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Schools embrace NASP programming because archery is a sport that fits within their curriculum at relatively inexpensive cost. Archery is naturally inclusive of all students irrespective of physical traits and has a near 50%-50% male to female ratio. It doesn’t surprise me to see how many kids love archery.”

The 2026 Kentucky NASP state championships will feature two competitions: a traditional bullseye tournament, where archers shoot at a multi-ringed target, and a 3D tournament, where archers shoot at six lifelike foam targets representing various North American game animals. Top-scoring teams and individual archers will advance to the NASP Eastern Nationals scheduled May 7-9, also at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The state tournament will take place in the North Wing, South Wing A-C, and the East Hall, with competition flights starting daily at 9:30 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday, March 13-14. Spectator admission is free. Parking is $15 per vehicle and $30 per bus.

Elementary, middle and high school archers will compete for individual and team honors. The top senior boys and girls from the bullseye and 3D championship will be awarded scholarships from $500 to $1000 to the postsecondary school of their choice. Additionally, 10 senior academic archers will be randomly selected to receive $500 scholarships.

All Kentucky NASP archers and teams are encouraged to participate in the 3rd Annual “Archers Aiming to Reduce Hunger” food drive to support Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry and Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland to help relieve hunger in Kentucky communities. Participating archers are asked to bring one can or boxed food item. Donations will be collected in the South Wing lobby near the team registration desk.

Kentucky NASP coaches, alumni and friends of NASP will also have an opportunity to participate in a tournament of their very own. Centershot Ministries will be set up in South Wing A for these adults to have an opportunity to compete for fun. Proceeds will go to community archery outreach programs.

Complete tournament results will be available online at NASP Tournaments. For more information, visit the National Archery in the Schools Program webpage on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website, or call the department’s Information Center at 1-800-858-1549, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (EDT) weekdays, excluding holidays.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources