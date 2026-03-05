Jeff Wyler Automotive purchases three sites along Dixie Highway in Fort Wright, plans new development

Staff report

The City of Fort Wright has announced Jeff Wyler Automotive has purchased three contiguous properties on Dixie Highway in the city that the company intends to redevelop.

The purchases are another step in the Wyler Automotive’s ongoing regional growth and long-term investment strategy and the City’s continuing efforts to improve the Dixie Highway corridor.

The acquired parcels include the former sites of Days Inn, at 1937 Dixie Highway, Atlas Home Gym at 1939 Dixie Highway and Infiniti auto dealership at 1945 Dixie Highway. The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family intends to redevelop the properties to support future automotive and community-focused initiatives, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Northern Kentucky.

“This acquisition represents a forward-looking investment in Fort Wright and the surrounding communities,” said David Wyler, CEO of the Jeff Wyler Automotive. “We are committed to responsible development that enhances the local landscape, supports economic growth and delivers long-term value for our customers and neighbors.”

Fort Wright Mayor Dave Hatter said the purchases were made possible through collaboration with the Kenton County Fiscal Court, which provided $1.35 million in funding. The City will contribute $150,000 from its Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District Fund, created years ago to spur redevelopment along the Dixie Highway corridor.

“Kenton County Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann recognizes the importance of this redevelopment area and deserves a lot of credit for helping make this deal happen,” said Hatter.

Hatter said the Wyler Automotive is already demonstrating what a great community partner they will be.

“They recognize how important this corridor is not just to Fort Wright but the entire region,” he said. “They have chosen to make a significant investment in our community, and we believe it will bring positive change and improve the quality of life for our residents.”

The company has begun cleanup and site preparation efforts as part of its due diligence and planning process. Further details regarding development plans and existing building demolitions will be shared as planning progresses and approvals are finalized.

City of Fort Wright