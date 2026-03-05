Scott boys post big win in region tournament opener; Simon Kenton’s frantic late rally falls short

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Scott sophomore guard Johnie Boyd scored a career-high 28 points to pace one his team’s best offensive outings that resulted in an 84-57 win over Mason County in Wednesday’s opening game of the 10th Region boys basketball tournament at Mason County Fieldhouse.

Boyd, who started his varsity career at Simon Kenton last season, also had a game-high 12 rebounds to post his first double-double.

He entered Monday’s game averaging 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Eagles (16-11).

Scott had three other double-figure scorers and shot 52.4 percent from the field (33 of 63) in the victory that puts their team in the region semifinals for the first time since 2019.

The other double-figure scorers were freshman guard Ben Brown (19), senior guard Jordan Clemons (16) and junior center Justin Hardy (10).

Brown also had seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in the big win over the tournament hosts.

Scott opened the game with an 8-0 run and maintained that momentum to take a 41-24 halftime lead. At that point, the Eagles were shooting 52.9 percent (18 of 34) from the field and Boyd had 16 points.

In the third quarter, Scott stretched its lead to 67-40 with Boyd providing 10 points and Clemons getting eight with two 3-point goals during that period.

Scott will play George Rogers Clark (27-4) in a region semifinal game at 6 p.m. Monday. The teams did not play each other during the regular season that ended with Clark ranked No. 4 in the final statewide media poll.

SCOTT 23 18 26 17 — 84

MASON COUNTY 11 13 16 17 — 57

SCOTT (16-11): Jon Clemons 5 4 16, Jordan Clemons 1 0 3, Hardy 5 0 10, Boyd 12 4 26, Casnellie 1 0 2, Murphy 0 1 1, Brown 7 5 19, Dodd 2 0 5. Totals: 33 14 84.

MASON COUNTY (7-20): Fox 2 0 4, Anderson 1 0 2, Merz 1 4 6, Brookbank 10 1 21, Lang 5 0 10, Lykins 1 0 3, Pfeffer 1 0 2, Turner 0 1 1, Hughes 1 1 3, Gill 3 0 6. Totals: 25 6 57.

Three-pointers: S — Jon Clemons 2, Jordan Clemons, Dodd. MC — Lykins.

Spencer County 64, Simon Kenton 57

Simon Kenton scored 31 points during a furious fourth-quarter rally, but it wasn’t enough as Spencer County came away with a 64-57 win in the first round of the 8th Region tournament on Wednesday at Henry County.

Spencer County had a 21-point lead, 47-26, going into the final frame. The Pioneers pulled to within five points, 56-51, when junior Braylon Bilton got the rebound after missing a free throw and made a layup with 2:11 remaining.

But the Bears made only one turnover on their last eight possessions against Simon Kenton’s full-court defensive pressure to preserve the victory. Spencer County made one field goal and 6 of 12 free throws during an 8-6 run that ended the game.

In the first half, Simon Kenton shot 31 percent (5 of 16) with one 3-point goal. Spencer County’s offensive execution was much better, shooting 52.1 percent (12 of 23) with six treys.

The final shooting stats had Spencer County at 51 percent (21 of 41) and Simon Kenton at 33 percent (22 of 66). The Bears had 18 assists compared to seven for the Pioneers.

The game’s top scorers were Spencer County junior forward Chris Armstrong with 23 points and Bilton with 21. Simon Kenton junior guard Eddie Marx got 14 of his 16 points in the second half.

SIMON KENTON 9 9 8 31 — 57

SPENCER COUNTY 16 16 15 17 — 64

SIMON KENTON (16-12): Bilton 21, Marx 16, Thomas 8, Bounds 4, Scobee 3, Hardcorn 3, Lindenschmidt 2.

SPENCER COUNTY (20-13): C. Armstrong 23, Tackett 14, Jones 10, B. Armstrong 9, Allen 7, Cornell 1.

Girls basketball region tournaments

9TH REGION GIRLS AT TRUIST ARENA

Friday

Championship game: Notre Dame (23-7) vs. Holy Cross (28-5), 7 p.m.

10TH REGION GIRLS AT HARRISON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

George Rogers Clark (27-2) vs. Mason County (18-9), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (22-6) vs. Nicholas County (19-12), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION GIRLS AT HENRY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Anderson County (22-9) vs. Owen County (19-8), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton (29-2) vs. Spencer County (22-8), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball region tournaments

10TH REGION BOYS AT MASON COUNTY FIELDHOUSE

Thursday — Lower bracket

Montgomery County (17-12) vs. Bracken County (14-15), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (21-9) vs. Nicholas County (20-12), 8 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Scott (16-14) vs. George Rogers Clark (27-4), 6 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT HENRY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday — Lower bracket

North Oldham (22-5) vs. Walton-Verona (17-15), 6:30 p.m.

Woodford County (17-7) vs. Gallatin County (11-20), 8 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Henry County (20-11) vs. Spencer County (20-13), 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m.

9TH REGION BOYS AT TRUIST ARENA

Saturday, March 7 — Upper bracket

Highlands (25-5) vs. Conner (14-12), 1 p.m.

Covington Catholic (28-2) vs. Dixie Heights (18-12), 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 — Lower bracket

Lloyd (22-4) vs. Holy Cross (21-9), 6:30 p.m.

Ryle (21-8) vs. Newport (21-9), 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Championship game, 7 p.m.