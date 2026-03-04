KY Bourbon Trail launches online trip builder allowing visitors to better plan, personalize experiences

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail experience has launched its first-ever online trip builder to help visitors customize and personalize their ideal Bourbon adventure.

Visitors can now “Build Your Own Bourbon Trail” itinerary through a streamlined planning experience at kybourbontrail.com. The digital feature is designed to inspire travel to Kentucky communities and help tourists experience all that Bourbon has to offer.

“Millions of people from all over the world are making the pilgrimage to Kentucky each year to immerse themselves in the art, science and craft of America’s only native spirit,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association that founded the KBT in 1999.

“But as we’ve grown to a record 68 Bourbon Trail destinations, we get a lot of questions about where and how to start planning the trip. This interactive tool will make planning fun and easy to manage and share, while highlighting the beautiful countryside of our beloved Commonwealth.”

Gregory said the “Build Your Own Bourbon Trail” tool feature puts all the planning essentials in one place so visitors can easily find distilleries, tasting rooms and many other partner experiences.

Guests can curate personalized itineraries, save their plans and conveniently share their trip with friends, family and travel companions. “We’ve spent more than a year thinking through every detail, even down to driving times between distillery experiences,” Gregory said.

A video about how to use the new feature is available on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail’s Youtube page .

Bourbon generates $10.6 billion in economic impact every year in Kentucky, supporting 24,000 workers with $2 billion in salaries and benefits, and pouring more than $370 million into local and state taxes.

The new “Build Your Own Bourbon Trail” feature was developed in collaboration with the KDA’s partner agency Lewis, which has won multiple top-tier awards for its rebranding and marketing of the Bourbon Trail tour to appeal to new and returning visitors.

Kentucky Distillers’ Association