Mike Tussey: It’s National Sons Day; time to honor our beloved sons of yesteryear and today

If you haven’t heard of this special day, it may well be because it was only created 8 short years ago. However, it has become very popular because it provides an opportunity for families to laud and celebrate the very special role that their sons play in within their families.

It’s also an excellent opportunity for parents to reflect on their son’s growth and success while providing them with the support and guidance they will need to become confident adults.

In fact, the success of “Son’s Day” really began as a counterpart to the very popular “Take you Daughters to Work Day.”

So, if you are a parent of a young son or even sons, here’s a few ideas on how to observe today’s National Sons Day:



• Consider all the things you want your son to know and be there for him as he grows into an adult.

• Take the time and teach him something you think is very important for him to know and understand. Even things like how to change a tire or even balance a check book.

• Join an organization for the mentoring of boys without male role models.

• Find a role model that fits the interest of your son.

• Make today unique by taking a photo today with all your sons together and share it on social media using – “National Sons Day.”

• For those of us who’s sons have proudly moved on in life with their education, profession and accomplishments – today’s a good time to declare it all! Even with a post on – Facebook!

I have no idea who kept score, but sources claim that around the world, slightly more sons are born than daughters. If you’re a realist, you know those numbers could change over a weekend.

For Mrs. T and me, we are very proud parents of no less than 3 sons – Mike, Chris and Joe. All three of our sons have grown into fine men with families of their own.



My wife Jo and I certainly have roots from generations ago. We raised our boys in the 60’s and 70’s. Our goal was to watch over our rambunctious sons as they grew

into adult men and forged their own independence.

As the years passed by, you could find us at their baseball games in Ashland’s Central Park, Jo in her lawn chair and me – usually managing their teams.

In fact, in 1977 Chris had a Little League game one Saturday in May and he told his mom that for her birthday, he was going to hit a Home Run! True to his promise, he slammed one over the centerfield fence.

Were we proud? What do you think?

Each of our three sons are as different as daylight and dark; and well they should be. From personalities to physical appearance, to life’s values, each has his own identity bonded by skills and talent developed while they were in their youth.



Once upon a time, there was a TV series entitled “MY THREE SONS”. Some of you may remember it. It aired from September1960 through April of 1972. I mention this because that particular time frame fits the time when Jo and I began our family back in Ashland.

Our eldest son, Mike was born in the Spring of 1962. At that time, science had not yet developed a procedure to determine the gender of babies prior to birth. So, when Mike was born, I was thinking of the “My Three Sons” TV show and a being a new parent with one new son – we were on our way to three.

Our second born was Chris in 1965 and just like that – Mike had a little brother and we were now proud parents of son #2.

Joe, our youngest was born in 1972 and just like the TV series, Jo and I could loudly boast of our “Three Sons” too!.



We were a young couple that accepted our huge responsibilities of our growing family in every aspect that was necessary. This included monitoring their lives at home, in the classrooms, friends and of course, sports.

Today, decades later, Jo and I have a very strong feeling of pride for our three sons because of the success they have achieved through their lives and families.

Today, Mike and his wife Sandy live in Naples, Florida. He is a graduate of Morehead State and retired from the Collier County School system after many years. He owns his company – Osceola Outdoors and today is also employed by Nomad as Vice President of Nomad Brand Development.

Chris and his wife Gretchen live in Independence, Kentucky and Chris is a graduate of Ashland High, retired after serving with the Federal Bureau of Prisons for nearly 30 years while attaining the rank of Lieutenant. Today, he is still active, serving in security for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.



Joe and his wife Roci live in Evandale, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati. He is in his 33rd year working as a principal for a National Engineering firm. Joe is a graduate of Ashland High – Magna Cum Laude, graduate of Morehead State University – Suma Cum Laude and earned his MBA from Baker College.

Each of our three sons have certainly excelled in their chosen professions, and as you would expect, Jo and I are extremely proud.

However, our pride extends to their performance in sports as well as we followed all three for many years wherever it may have been.

Mike achieved great success in basketball and baseball for Ashland Holy Family, Chris in Baseball and Football for Ashland High and Marshall University. He is a member of the prestigious CP-1 Baseball Hall of Fame.

Joe excelled for Ashland Tomcat Baseball for four seasons. His Senior year of 1990, he hit .385 while slamming 8 Home Runs. He also excelled for American Legion Baseball Post 76 as Team Captain and also Ashland Stan Musial AABC Baseball as well.



So, on this very special “National Sons Day” – be sure to take the time and celebrate your sons’ lives and success.

If they are young, spend all the time you can with them, be sure and take tons of home photos and of their lifetime moments and achievements.

As they become adults, call them regularly on your phone, go visit, and never forget the unique bond we have as moms and dads and how they made us so proud.

In fact, no matter where they are, take a few moments and make that SPECIAL call.

Then, look in the mirror and see that smile on your face.

You’ll be glad you did.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.