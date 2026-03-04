Duke Energy leverages artificial intelligence to combat fraud targeting energy customers

Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky has announced the company is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to detect scams targeting energy customers.

This innovative technology scans websites, social media and paid advertisements for open-source social engineering threats, helping to protect customers from fraudulent schemes.

“As scammers become more sophisticated, we are proactively working to protect customers from bad actors,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We are committed to creating a secure platform for our customers to manage their energy account. If something doesn’t feel right, slow down, verify and report it – our team is here to help.”

What’s new:

Proactive detection: AI scans digital channels for open‑source social‑engineering threats – including fake ads and impostor helplines – and flags them for removal with the hosting platforms.

Real‑world examples: Recent takedowns include a paid search ad impersonating Duke Energy with a bogus customer service number.

Why it matters now

Seasonal spike: Duke Energy saw thousands of scam reports across its service areas in 2025, with a notable spike in February, when many customers are seeking bill assistance.

Industry mobilization: The company joined Better Business Bureau Cincinnati and other utilities for the 10th annual Utility Scam Awareness Day in November to help customers slow down, verify and stop scams.

How customers can protect themselves

• Slow down if a payment request feels urgent or threatening.

• Verify using only the official phone number or website listed on your Duke Energy bill.

• Report suspected scams to Duke Energy and law enforcement: Use Duke Energy’s Scam Reporting Tool, the BBB’s Find and Report a Scam and the FTC’s Consumer Advice resources.

Red flags: Scammers may demand immediate payment, threaten service cutoff or insist on prepaid cards or cryptocurrency, methods Duke Energy does not accept. The company will never specify how you must pay or threaten immediate disconnection.

For more information, visit www.duke-energy.com.

Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky