Square1 to host annual NEXT Innovation Summit and Final Pitch Event March 12 at Thomas More University

Square1 will host its annual NEXT Innovation Summit and Final Pitch Event on Thursday, March 12, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Thomas More University.

The annual pitch competition provides local high school students with the opportunity to share their innovations, learn from industry experts, and network with local professionals — all while competing for significant scholarships and cash prizes.

“The Greater Cincinnati region has embraced entrepreneurship as a critical component to our region’s success,” said Square1 CEO Keith Schneider. “We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this ecosystem, fostering an innovative spirit in more than 1,000 students annually. The Innovation Summit is a celebration of the creativity, determination, and problem-solving ability of our students.”

The NEXT Innovation Summit will bring together students from across the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas through a full day of learning, networking, and competition.

The day will begin with nearly a dozen industry experts and entrepreneurs sharing insights and real-world advice with students, offering guidance on leadership, innovation, resilience, and business growth.

Following the morning sessions, students will participate in an interactive networking competition, connecting with the featured speakers as well as dozens of additional business and community leaders. The contest is designed to challenge students to expand their personal networks, practice professional communication skills, and build meaningful relationships that extend beyond the classroom.

In the afternoon, students will take the stage to compete for prizes, including a $35,000-per-year, four-year scholarship to Thomas More University, as well as additional scholarship awards and cash prizes.

A half dozen students who are already operating active businesses will also present to a panel of startup experts. The young entrepreneurs will seek strategic guidance and compete for funding to help accelerate the growth of their ventures, gaining direct feedback from experienced founders and investors.

Full and partial-tuition scholarships to Thomas More University will also be offered as part of the Innovation Summit.

Community members, educators, business leaders, and families are invited to attend and support the region’s next generation of innovators.

