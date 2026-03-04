UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart to retire after 24 years; moves to new leadership role

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Mitch Barnhart’s tenure as athletics director at the University of Kentucky will end in June.

Barnhart announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon after Pete Thamel of ESPN first announced Barnhart’s departure Tuesday morning.

“I’m not sure there’s ever a finish line for leaders,” Barnhart said of his thought process. “You get to a spot where you finish one job and the next one starts and then the next task and the next task and the next task. At some point you have to say the baton is someone else’s to carry.

“I’m so thankful that (UK President) Dr. (Eli) Capilouto is providing a ‘what’s next’ after leaving this position and we can have an impact another way. It will matter to the University, it will matter to our department, it will matter to Kentucky. I’m super appreciative of this opportunity. My love for this place is overflowing,” Barnhart said.

Now in his 24th year at Kentucky, Barnhart is the longest-serving athletics director in the nation and has been at the helm since 2002. Under his guidance, the school has claimed six national titles in various sports, along with 63 conference titles, including first-time championships in baseball, women’s tennis, men’s golf, women’s swimming and diving and stunt.

“When you combine the passion of the Big Blue Nation and the education and the competition into the young people we put on that stage (of competition), it embodies what is the best of sport, what is best of this University,” Barnhart said. “Creating the next set of leaders for our enterprise and our society is at a critical juncture. And we want to make sure we do that.”

Capilouto said the goal of receiving a diploma and wining championships will remain the top priority for Barnhart’ successor.

“Mitch often speaks of the idea that our goal at UK is for student-athletes to place championship rings on their fingers and diplomas in their hands,” Capilouto said. “Those aren’t mere words. They are aspirations that he continually has helped our program, our people and our students meet.”

Barnhart will continue to serve in a new role as the executive-in-residence of the UK Sport and Workforce Initiative.

“This initiative will be part of a workforce effort that I mentioned in my remarks recently to the Board of Trustees and that I will be announcing more details about in the coming weeks,” Capilouto said. “Mitch is distinctly equipped to help us think about the future of intercollegiate sports. I am excited he accepted my offer to take on this new role.”

Barnhart has overseen an athletics program that has achieved success on and off the field. During his tenure, Barnhart has watched numerous sports programs succeed, raising the program’s overall athletic profile.

There are several names to watch as Barnhart’s successor including current deputy athletics director Marc Hill and Rachel Baker in the compliance department at the school. Other are Rob Mullens (Oregon), Scott Stricklin (Florida), DeWayne Peevy (DePaul) and Martin Newton (Samford) among other Barnhart proteges.