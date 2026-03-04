NKU celebrates 58th founding anniversary with 1,968 minutes of giving

Northern Kentucky University is celebrating its 58th anniversary with a Founders’ Day celebration and 1,968 minutes of giving, in recognition of the university’s

founding year.

Founders’ Day is an occasion focused on all things NKU, where students, alumni, faculty and staff can share their pride and give back to the university. The 1,968 minutes of giving will begin at 8 a.m. today and run through 4:48 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.

This year’s celebration will feature a series of matches and challenges for alumni, faculty, staff, students and community members to maximize their impact through donations to their favorite department, scholarship fund, Norse athletics team or student-support service.

“Founders’ Day invites us to pause and reflect on how far NKU has come, and the people who

made this progress possible,” says NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “What began as

a single building six decades ago has grown into a vibrant, student-centered university shaped by the dedication of our faculty, staff, alumni and broader Northern Kentucky region.

“The 1,968 minutes of giving is our community’s way of turning pride into action and creating opportunities for today’s students and future generations to come.”

In 2025, thanks to the generous contributions of more than 1,100 donors, the NKU community

raised nearly $350,000 to benefit academic programs, scholarships, student support services

and more.

To learn more about Founders’ Day, view the complete activity schedule or make a gift to the university, visit the program’s donation page.