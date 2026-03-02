New partnership provides John G. Carlisle students with hands-on financial literacy, career-readiness program

Staff report

Junior Achievement of OKI Partners and Fidelity Investments have announced a new partnership to provide hands-on financial literacy and career-readiness programs to students John G. Carlisle Elementary School in Covington.

The program will run five dates through the end of March. Fidelity employees will lead Junior Achievement programs across several classrooms, leading K–5 students through interactive, curriculum-based experiences focused on money management, families, communities, business, and the broader economy.

“This partnership demonstrates what’s possible when the business community invests directly in education,” Chasity Bothman, director of corporate partnerships for Junior Achievement of OKI Partners.

“Fidelity’s multi-date engagement allows students across every grade level to interact with professionals who bring real-world perspective into the classroom, reinforcing financial literacy and career awareness in tangible ways.”

The volunteer-led model connects students with real business professionals and reinforces classroom learning through practical, age-appropriate activities that build early financial literacy and career awareness.

“Building financial awareness and confidence early can position young people for future success,” said Kevin Canafax, vice president of regional public affairs for Fidelity Investments. “Strengthening financial well-being is at the core of what we do at Fidelity, and it is never too early to give students access to engaging, realistic learning experiences.”

Junior Achievement of OKI Partners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing young people for success through experiential learning in financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship. Serving students across 43 counties throughout Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Eastern Indiana, Junior Achievement of OKI Partners reaches more than 68,000 students annually through partnerships with educators, volunteers, and businesses—helping the next generation build the skills and confidence needed to own their economic success.

Junior Achievement of OKI Partners