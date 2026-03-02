Nominations are open through June 30 or the ’26 Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame

The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights (KCHR) is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame to honor and recognize civil rights leaders across the

Commonwealth.

Nominations will be accepted from March 1, 2026, through June 30, 2026. Nomination forms and instructions are available at kchr.ky.gov or by emailing kchr.mail@ky.gov with the subject line “Civil Rights Hall of Fame.”

Completed nominations may be submitted via email to kchr.mail@ky.gov or by mail to 312 Whittington Parkway, Suite 020, Louisville, KY 40202.

Since 2000, KCHR has hosted the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of courageous men and women who have led the struggle for equality and justice in Kentucky. The Commission encourages the public to nominate both deceased and living community leaders who have made significant contributions to advancing civil and human rights, helping to make Kentucky a better place to live, work, and visit.

The location for the 2026 Induction Ceremony will be announced at a later date.

KCHR is the state government agency charged with enforcing the Kentucky Civil Rights Act. The Commission receives, investigates, and rules upon jurisdictional complaints of discrimination. The Act prohibits discrimination in public accommodations, employment, housing, and financial transactions based on race, color, religion, national origin, disability, and sex. Additional protections include familial status in housing; age (40 and over) and pregnancy in employment; and tobacco-smoking status in employment.

To learn more about the Kentucky Civil Rights Act and the work of KCHR, visit www.kchr.ky.gov