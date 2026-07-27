Three Kentucky sites — including from Devou Park — make national list of best urban sunset spots

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

While locations in Hawaii, Florida and California were among the top places in the United States to watch a sunset, Kentucky had three sites appear in the national ranking for urban sunset spots.

A great sunset does not always require a road trip, a mountain hike, or a long drive to the coast. Some of the country’s most memorable evening views can be found in the middle of its busiest cities, often just a short walk from downtown streets, restaurants, and residential neighborhoods.

With that in mind, A Mission for Michael, which provides mental health services, surveyed 3,042 people to identify the best free, public, city-based sunset spots across the country.

The study explored more than just where people like to watch the sky change. It also looked at how sunsets affect mood, how far people are prepared to travel for a good view, and whether cities should be doing more to provide safe and attractive public spaces where residents can slow down and reconnect with nature.

The results suggest that sunset watching offers a simple, accessible way to unwind, step away from screens and put the day into perspective.

The Kentucky sites are, in order:

1. Louisville’s Big Four Bridge is filled with movement throughout the evening, as walkers, cyclists, families and visitors travel between Louisville and Jeffersonville. From the bridge, the Ohio River stretches below while the downtown skyline remains visible nearby. As the light begins to warm the water and surrounding buildings, the bridge becomes a lively gathering place where the sunset unfolds alongside the steady rhythm of the city.

2. Devou Park Overlook in Covington offers a sweeping view across the Ohio River toward downtown Cincinnati, with bridges, hills and the surrounding urban landscape adding depth to the scene. As sunset develops, the skyline catches the last of the light while the river reflects the changing color below. The elevated setting creates a broad and memorable perspective over the wider Covington and Cincinnati area.

3. Smothers Park in Owensboro brings sunset into the center of the city’s downtown riverfront, with the Ohio River opening up beyond the paths and public spaces. Playgrounds, fountains, lawns and nearby restaurants keep the area lively throughout the evening. As golden hour settles across the water, people can walk, gather or relax beside the river while downtown Owensboro continues just behind them.