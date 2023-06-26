Kenton County Public Library to hold free pop-up programs this week in celebration of Taylor Swift

The Kenton County Public Library knows a good thing when the see it, so be ready to participate in the special Taylor Swift related (and free) pop up programs this week.

Make your Swiftie Bracelets at the Covington Branch on Wednesday, June 28, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Our wildest dreams are coming true–Taylor Swift is coming to Cincinnati! “So make the friendship bracelets/ Take the moment and taste it/ You’ve got no reason to be afraid!”

No bad blood here — they’ll have everything you need to make bracelets to wear and swap to commemorate Taylor Swift’s historic Eras tour.

Drop in to craft and listen to her greatest hits (Taylor’s Version) anytime between 2 and 4 p.m., or in the evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

See you there, Swifties! Everyone is invited.

Enjoy Taylor Trivia at the Erlanger Branch on Saturday, July 1, 2-3:30 p.m.

The grand prize is a cardboard cutout of Taylor you can sing with in your bedroom.

Stay after trivia for some bracelet making.

All attendees get a sticker from our Taylor sticker gumball machine. Ages 8-19.

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Cincinnati for concerts at Paycor Stadium June 30 and July 1st.