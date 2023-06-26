ORSANCO to celebrate 75th anniversary with outdoor community event June 28 at Smale Riverfront Park

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) will celebrate its 75th anniversary with an outdoor community event of local partners to be held at the City of Cincinnati’s Smale Riverfront Park from 1-4 p.m July 28.

The celebration kicks off with a press event at 1:30 p.m. where the Ohio EPA director, Cincinnati vice mayor, Northern Kentucky Water District CEO/president, Greater Cincinnati Water Works interim director, and Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati director will join ORSANCO’s executive director to share their experience partnering across state lines with the common goal of improving and protecting the water quality of the Ohio River and interstate waters of the Ohio River Basin.

ORSANCO will have their 2,200-gallon Life Below the Water Line mobile aquarium on display full of Ohio River fish, plus the opportunity to enjoy games and activities. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend to learn more about the valuable resources of the Ohio River and the people who work hard to protect it.

ORSANCO Executive Director Richard Harrison said he is proud of the partnerships, dedicated efforts, and accomplishments in improving water quality throughout the Ohio River.

“We’re excited to celebrate our 75th anniversary with our valued partners in the community,” he said.

The collaborative efforts ensure the Ohio River can be used for drinking, industrial supplies, and recreational purposes, as well as, support a healthy and diverse aquatic community.

“We have seen remarkable improvements in the water quality of our Ohio River,” Harrison said. “ORSANCO’s Compact remains as relevant today as it was when our member state governors entered into it 75 years ago. This is a testament to their incredible vision in forming ORSANCO.”

Harrison said ORSANCO is uniquely positioned to bring together a vast network of partners from federal, state, and local levels, all collaboratively working together to protect the water quality of the Ohio River Basin.

“We couldn’t accomplish our successes without working on behalf of our partner agencies, coming together with a common goal of improving and protecting the water quality of the Ohio River and the interstate waters of the Ohio River Basin,” said Harrison. “I am confident ORSANCO is positioned to continue addressing Ohio River challenges associated with bacteria, harmful algal blooms, legacy pollutants such as PCB’s, dioxins, and mercury, as well as, emerging chemicals of concern such as PFAS chemicals in order to help ensure our future generations will be able to rely upon and enjoy this great river.”

The Northern Kentucky Water District is one of the ORSANCO partners participating in the anniversary event.

“Water quality begins at the source, and we are appreciative of ORSANCO’s efforts in the Ohio River,” said Lindsey Rechtin, president/CEO of Northern Kentucky Water District. “We are a proud partner and are looking forward to our continued collaboration that benefits drinking water for our ratepayers.”

The ORSANCO anniversary celebration event will be held in the Castellini Esplanade at Smale Riverfront Park from 1 pm to 4 pm and is free and open to the public. Each booth will have an educational activity and informational materials to promote the work being done to improve water quality in the Ohio River and its tributaries throughout the basin.

ORSANCO partner agencies involved in the anniversary celebration include:

• The ORSANCO Foundation for Ohio River Education

• Greater Cincinnati Water Works and their H20 Water Stand

• The Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati

• Cincinnati Parks

• Sanitation District No. 1 of Northern Kentucky

• Northern Kentucky Water District

• Ohio River Way

• Adventure Crew

• The Ohio River Basin Alliance (ORBA)

• Thomas More University Biological Station

• Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

• H2Ohio

• Ohio Sea Grant

• Mill Creek Alliance

• Keep Cincinnati Beautiful

• Licking River Basin Coordinator at Kentucky Division of Water

• WAVE Foundation

• Ohio Environmental Council

• Groundwork Ohio River Valley

• Kentucky Waterways Alliance

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission