BBB: Consumers warned to beware of vehicle transport scams as instances increase across U.S.

The region’s residents are being warned to watch for a new scam hitting consumers using vehicle transport services across the country before moving a car, truck, or motorcycle.

Moving is stressful, expensive, and time-consuming, making it a perfect opportunity for scammers. Consumers who are relocating their vehicle — or need help delivering a newly purchased vehicle — are the perfect targets for this most recent scam infiltrating the region.

Typically, scammers offer great deals on vehicle transport services, requiring customers to send a deposit of a few hundred dollars via a digital wallet service. Once made, the scammers offer a pickup date, but no one shows up when the date rolls around. The ‘company’ may tell the consumer that the driver was held up, but any attempts to contact that person are fruitless. Ultimately, the consumer loses any money paid to a fake company with no intention of transporting anything.

“Consumers can avoid vehicle transport scams by thoroughly researching as first step to find a reputable shipping company,” cautioned BBB President Judy Dollison. “They should look for companies with verifiable contact information, good customer service, and reviews on third-party websites like BBB.org.”

By knowing how the scam works and following these tips, consumers can protect themselves from falling victim.

How the Scam Works

A consumer searches the internet for a vehicle transport service, hoping to get a quote. After browsing a few companies, they find one offering a great deal. All you have to do is send a deposit of a few hundred dollars, usually via a digital wallet service. Once the deposit is made, the consumer gets a pickup date, but no one shows up when the date rolls around.

Ultimately, the money is long gone.

Some versions of this scam are more extreme. A few consumers reported to BBB Scam Tracker a variation where the “company” did transport their vehicles. The problems began when they wanted to pick up the car at their destination. The company asked for more money than previously agreed, essentially holding the car, truck, or motorcycle hostage.

One consumer reported this experience: “I booked a shipment to have a motorcycle transported. The motorcycle was picked up at the location and never delivered to me. I had already made payment with PayPal for the cost of the transport, but the [transport company] representative told me the funds were kicked back. I checked my PayPal account and did not receive a credit… I told him I didn’t feel comfortable with this and refused to send him any funds. He then stated the bike would be placed in a storage unit and it would cost $900 to have it released.” The consumer continued to receive Cash App requests for payments, which he refused to pay. However, the consumer has not been able to locate his motorcycle. [Note: PayPal and CashApp are BBB Accredited Businesses]

How to Avoid Vehicle Transport Scams

• Do thorough research to find a reputable shipping company. When it comes to expensive services and important, high-dollar possessions, doing research is critical. Look for companies with verifiable contact information, good customer service, and reviews on third-party websites. Avoid companies that don’t have a website, are difficult to contact, or have poor or no reviews. A good place to start your research is on BBB.org.

• Watch out for deals that sound too good to be true. If a company quotes a price significantly lower than the market value for a service or product, consider it a red flag. In this scam (and many others), scammers try to lure their victims with unrealistic prices.

• Consider how a payment is requested and made. Payments made through digital wallet apps are essentially cash payments. These services are designed to be used with people who are known and trusted. Instead, pay with a credit card – it’s easier to contest fraudulent charges. Also, never make payments for services by wiring money or with prepaid debit cards. Anyone who requests payment this way is probably a scammer. See these tips from Cash App.

BBB Central Ohio