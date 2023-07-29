Disc Golf Pro Tour returning to Idlewild in Burlington, elevating fan experience with family-friendly activities

The Disc Golf Pro Tour will make its return to the Greater Cincinnati region with the LWS Open at Idlewild, taking place from August 11-13. Hosted at the picturesque England Idlewild Park in Burlington the tournament will gather the world’s elite disc golfers to compete on its rolling hills.

The LWS Open aims to elevate the fan experience this year, offering an array of family-friendly activities. The event now offers a fan zone, sponsored by meetNKY, that features a massive outdoor jumbotron, providing live coverage of the tournament. Fans will also have the opportunity to interact with players at the autograph tent, explore more than 20 disc golf vendors and savor delicious fare from on-site food trucks.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to Idlewild Park for another amazing weekend of competition,” said LWS Open at Idlewild tournament director, Jason Kerl. “This tournament was founded to bring the world’s best players to Greater Cincinnati and we can’t wait to show off the course and upgraded fan experience. Whether you are a life-long disc golfer or brand new to the sport, the LWS Open at Idlewild is a wonderful way to spend time with friends and family and witness unbelievable disc golf live.”

The LWS Open boasts an impressive lineup of players and one of the largest tournament payouts in the sport. Leading the men’s field are six-time world champion Paul McBeth, two-time world champion Ricky Wysocki, world #1 Calvin Heimburg, and defending champion Isaac Robinson. In the women’s field, defending champion and two-time world champion Catrina Allen will face strong competition from Cincinnati native Rebecca Cox who is eager to claim her first DGPT win, and five-time world champion Juliana Korver.

On Wednesday, August 9, the player meet-and-greet will take place at the renowned Thomas More Stadium, home of the Florence Y’alls. This event is free to the public and allows fans to mingle with their favorite players and buy exclusive merchandise. Kids can participate in a disc golf clinic hosted by Uplay that includes a free disc for every participant. Additionally, baskets placed around the stadium will challenge fans to test their skills, while stadium concessions and beverages will be available for purchase.

“According to the NKU Center for Economic Analysis and Development, this event has an estimated economic impact of $800,000, drawing nearly 40% of visitors from outside the Greater Cincinnati area,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of meetNKY. “meetNKY is excited to support this exhilarating event with fun, family-friendly activities for residents and visitors to the Greater Cincy region. It’s also an opportunity for our local athletic talent to showcase what the region has to offer to the national sports landscape.”

Kids aged 10 and under can enter for free when accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

Although VIP passes have sold out, weekend general admission passes are available for $45 and can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.

Pre-tournament interviews will be conducted on Thursday, August 10, at England Idlewild Park. Play is scheduled to commence on Friday, August 11, at 8 a.m. The final round, taking place on Sunday, August 13, will showcase the women’s lead card teeing off at 10 a.m., followed by the men’s lead card at 3:30 p.m.

For a full list of activities and to purchase tickets, please visit LWS Open at Idlewild.