FUN.com celebrates ribbon cutting on new 285,000 square foot warehouse in Elsmere

FUN.com celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its third warehouse on Tuesday, a 285,000 square foot facility located in Elsmere.

With licenses like Disney and Harry Potter, FUN.com, along with their sister site HalloweenCostumes.com, is one of the top e-commerce companies in the country. Located at 1780 Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, this new warehouse reflects the continuous expansion of its global operations.

Tom Fallenstein, FUN.com CEO, and Virginie Schena, chief people officer, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, immersing guests in the FUN.com culture and guiding them on an exclusive tour of the distribution center. Mayor Marty Lenhof, representatives from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and BE NKY Growth Partnership, joined in the festivities.

The celebration offered activities, food and drink, and, of course, an abundance of FUN for all attendees. Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper made a special appearance, providing memorable photo opportunities to guests. A colossal 25-foot Ghostbusters Stay Puft Marshmallow Inflatable greeted visitors at the event, ensuring all visitors will find the location.

“I congratulate Tom and Janice Fallenstein on the success and expansion of their business,” said CEO Lee Crume, BE NKY Growth Partnership. “Northern Kentucky offers many logistical advantages to companies in a diverse array of industries with our transportation and air infrastructure that provide access to more than 54% of the U.S. population within a day’s drive and shipping around the globe.”

Visitors were able explore the state-of-the-art facility on scooters. At 285,000 sq ft, the facility is about the area of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, making scooters the best way to travel through the building. Visitors enjoyed sneak peeks of FUN.com’s top-selling products that will soon ship from the new site to millions of homes worldwide. The new site will store and ship three times the number of products to match the growing customer demand.

“This facility can reach the entire East Coast from Boston to Miami with two-day ground shipping,” said Fallenstein. “We are equally excited to create memorable experiences for our incoming Elsmere, Kentucky team members,” Fallenstein continued, “We like to think of ourselves as being pretty awesome. Each day we get up, ride scooters, and do what we love, being our FUN-of-a-kind selves.”

The new warehouse will create employment opportunities for the local community and contribute to the region’s economic growth. Seasonal opportunities are currently available, so interested applicants can visit FUN.com/work to apply.

FUN.com provides opportunities for every superpower, no experience necessary, and the company is already reviewing applications to fill approximately 500 seasonal positions with flexible schedules — both full-time and part-time hours available.

