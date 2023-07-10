Louisville orchestra to perform at MegaCorp Pavilion Tuesday as part of statewide ‘In Harmony’ tour

Music Director Teddy Abrams and members of the Louisville Orchestra will perform at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport on Tuesday, July 11 as part of “In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra,” the orchestra’s two-year, free-to-experience statewide tour throughout Kentucky.

Newport will be one of nearly 20 cities across Kentucky to host the Louisville Orchestra and will also include community events like small ensembles, musician meet-and-greets, and musical instructions. The performance will be free to concert-goers, thanks to a legislative budget appropriation.

The Louisville Orchestra under the baton of Teddy Abrams brings an exciting program of orchestral favorites to residents all over the Commonwealth of Kentucky. It’s a concert of overtures – Bernstein kicks it off with his hugely popular Overture to Candide, Teddy Abrams conducts the overture to his ground-breaking rap opera about Muhammed Ali, Rossini gives us a bit of “Hi Ho Silver”, and Tchaikovsky wraps up the program with his rousing 1812 Overture. Along the way, we’ll float down the Moldau River through the Czech countryside, experience contemporary pieces by two composers of the LO’s Creators Corps, sing along with an arrangement of Blue Moon of Kentucky, and revel in the jazz themes of Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue.

Abrams said he is excited to build connections across the state through the arts.

“With the ‘In Harmony’ tour, the Louisville Orchestra becomes the only orchestra in the United States committed to traveling to every corner of its state to partner in performance with artists across our communities,” he said. “There is no so-called urban-rural divide in music. Art and music transcend geographic boundaries. We couldn’t be more excited to share our treasured work with our fellow Kentuckians in their hometowns and home counties.”

Interested individuals can secure their free tickets at louisvilleorchestra.org. Visitors who will travel to Newport to attend the performance can find accommodations, dining options, and other visitor information at www.newportky.gov.

Louisville Orchestra