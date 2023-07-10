NKY Chamber Leadership Alumni Series continues July 19 with ‘Developing a Culture of Well-Being’

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has launched a new Leadership Alumni Summer Series, presented in partnership with Talent Magnet Institute.

This lunchtime series, which continues Wednesday, July 19 with a session on creating a sustainable work-life balance, focuses on a variety of important topics related to leadership, leadership development and attracting and retaining talent.

The July 19 session, “Developing a Culture of Well-Being,” will address prioritizing mental health and well-being in the workplace and include tips for avoiding burnout, stress, exhaustion and anxiety.

Led by Mike Sipple Jr., CEO and Co-Founder of Talent Magnet Institute and John McCarthy, consultant with Talent Magnet Institute, the session will help attendees by addressing several topics. These include uncovering what a culture of well-being is, what a self-care plan is, how well-being support helps attract and retain talent plus how to empower others to well-being.

The Leadership Alumni Summer Series is a part of the NKY Chamber’s leadership programming alongside Leadership Northern Kentucky, Encounter NKY, and Regional Youth Leadership. Registration for the series is limited to alumni of Leadership NKY, Encounter, NKY and Regional Youth Leadership.

The Leadership Alumni Summer Series is highly interactive and incorporates experiential learning concepts. Participants will leave with clear calls to action and tools to help keep them accountable well after the session is over. The series concludes August 16 with “Operationalizing Organizational Purpose,” a session which will explore what people really want from the organizations for whom they work. It will also introduce the five areas to develop to have an organizational purpose and how to integrate them into an attraction and performance management tool.

Leadership Alumni Summer Series sessions run 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., include lunch and take place in the St. Elizabeth boardroom at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce located at 300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 330, in Ft. Mitchell.

Registration is $25 for alumni of NKY Chamber Leadership programs — Leadership NKY, Encounter NKY and Regional Youth Leadership. Group rates available for companies sending three or more attendees. Registration is available online at nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce