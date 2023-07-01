Peaselburg neighborhood association’s annual Independence Day parade one of region’s oldest

On Tuesday, the Friends of Peaselburg Neighborhood Association’s Independence Day Parade continues its 50-year tradition as Covington’s only July 4th parade.

The event, also billed as one of the region’s oldest Independence Day parades, traces its beginnings to the early 1960s, when neighbors on Euclid Avenue who were hosting an Independence Day party bought hats and flags for neighborhood children and marched them around the backyard. The formal parade began some years later.

This year, the parade begins at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine School on West 19th Street. It will include contests — for a youth best dressed as an American, a youth best dressed bicycle/wagon/stroller, and best-decorated float/car/truck.

All Covington neighborhoods are encouraged to enter. Covington’s Mayor Joe Meyer, Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Alsip, and Assistant Police Chief Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter will be honorary contest judges.

“Our neighborhood welcomes everyone to join us to celebrate Independence Day by participating in our annual July 4th parade, and those who can’t walk or ride (should) come outside and cheer us on,” said Susan Barnett, Friends of Peaselburg Neighborhood Association chairperson.

The route:

Weather permitting, the parade will start at St. Augustine and then head:

• East on West 19th Street.

• North on Euclid Avenue.

• East on West 18th Street.

• South on Holman Street.

• East on West 19th Street.

• South on Augustine Street.

• West on West 21st Street.

• North on Howell Street.

• West on West 19th Street.

• North on Jefferson Avenue.

• East into the St. Augustine schoolyard.

At the conclusion of the parade, everyone is invited to a social gathering at St. Augustine School for the announcement of the prize winners.

Kona Ice will be available from noon to 1:30 p.m. as a fundraiser to support Friends of Peaselburg Neighborhood Association.

Barnett said the parade will also give former Peaselburg residents the chance to visit the neighborhood.

“Our Independence Day Parade also serves as an unofficial reunion for many past Peaselburg residents to come back to their old neighborhood and see their friends in a community that has a strong history, an exciting present, and a planned future,” she said.

