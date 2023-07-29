Regional construction wages show significant five-year increase; EBI told informational session Aug. 5

The Enzweiler Building Institute has announced an information session for individuals interested in a career in the construction trades to be held Saturday, August 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at its new training facility located at 3923 Winston Avenue in Covington.

“As we begin our 57th year of classes at the Enzweiler Building Institute we wanted to take this opportunity to inform the community about the rising wages in the skilled construction trades,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Data release by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for Greater Cincinnati show that in the courses that we provide wages in those related careers are rising between 16-27 percent of the last five years. The Institute affords those pursuing a skilled trades career advantage you simply cannot find without attending the Institute.”

May 2022 (latest survey) Metropolitan andNonmetropolitan Area Occupational Employment andWage Estimates – Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

The Enzweiler Building Institute has announced a series of recent advancements in 2023 that enrollees may benefit from once engaged with the Institute:

• Enzweiler Building Institute’s new Covington location kicks off initial classes January 31 • Covington Academy of Heritage Trades conducts initial information and introductory sessions • New Kentucky law allows students to use Kentucky Excellence in Education Scholarships to attend proprietary schools • Kenton County Fiscal Court invests $3.5 million to provide skilled trades training to residents • Life Learning Center receives $600,000 for trade education services

The Enzweiler Building Institute is the country’s longest running, continually operating private trade school operated under the auspices of the National Association of Home Builders. Operating since 1967, the Institute provides training in eight skilled trades: carpentry; diesel mechanics; electric; facilities maintenance and remodeling; heating, venting and air conditioning; masonry; plumbing; and welding and is the operator of the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades.

The main campus is in Boone County off the Mineola Pike exit of Interstate 275 and the Covington Location is at 3923 Winston Avenue.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky