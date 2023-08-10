Aviatra Accelerators to hold annual Flight Night pitch competition August 31 at Newport Car Barn

Aviatra Accelerators has announced it will hold its annual Flight Night pitch competition at the Newport Car Barn on Thursday, August 31 at Newport Car Barn.

The event will showcase ten female-founded businesses that have recently completed Aviatra’s Momentum Accelerator, a ten-week program for entrepreneurs who have been in business for 1-5 years, with total revenue of $50,000+ and who are seeking to build on their business momentum.

The female entrepreneurs who will showcase their businesses at Flight Night are:

• Cindy and Hannah Capannari, owners of Playful Wanderings, a mother-daughter team that provides outdoor nature programs to help kids connect to nature so they can build confidence, have fun, and learn about the environment. • Emily Ryan, owner of Petal & Stem, a full-service, philanthropic floral company specializing in weddings, events, and build-your-own-bouquet classes. • Amy Clark, owner of Amy K Clark Design, designs, fabricates, and installs custom window treatments and upholstered goods for clients. • Jessica Wright, owner of Wright Workforce Solutions, provides affordable HR services to small business, startups, and entrepreneurs while offering project management assistance to nonprofits. • Ashley Meenach, owner of Boundless Beauty, a styling service that provides makeup, hairstyling, and wardrobe rentals. • Jennifer Myka, biologist, teacher, and owner of Free Radical Ranch, a 54-acre farm that provides farm stays, tours, science, and educational programs about animals and sustainable farming. • Alexia Zigoris, owner of Alexia Zigoris Coaching, an executive leadership coach helping individuals and teams discover a path to achieve greater capacity, balance, and purpose to drive their mission forward. • Jaqueline Mayer, lawyer and owner of Mayer Law, a criminal defense firm in Northern Kentucky, consults with clients to help navigate the legal system. • Jessica Sheldon, photographer, and owner of Cityscape Tiles, developed a proprietary process to transfer her travel images onto ceramic tiles, creating functional art for gifts, and home décor.

During the ten-week Momentum program, the participant-entrepreneurs created a business plan with a three-year financial projection, working with assigned SCORE mentors, and participated in networking and coaching on sales strategies, finance, funding, marketing, and human resources – all taught by local experts. As a Momentum participant, each entrepreneur will receive $1,000 of in-kind services to take their business to the next level. The winner of Aviatra’s Flight Night pitch competition will receive a cash prize of $1,000.

Tickets to Aviatra’s Flight Night are on sale now and can be reserved at online. To learn more about Aviatra Accelerators Momentum, visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org.

