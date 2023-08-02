Cold/flu season approaching; St. E. makes it easier to seek medical care from the comfort of your home

St. Elizabeth Healthcare

The chilly winds and dropping temperatures can only mean one thing – cold and flu season is approaching. It’s a time to brace ourselves for the seasonal onslaught of coughs, sneezes, fever, and body aches. And it’s important to be prepared.

At St. Elizabeth, technology makes it easier than ever to seek medical care without leaving the comfort of your home. You can avoid traffic and transportation hassles by using our Video Visits On Demand service.

St. E. understands the inconvenience and discomfort that cold and flu symptoms can bring. That’s why you can use virtual health – services that allow you to connect with healthcare professionals through video visits.



Benefits of Video Visits On Demand

The benefits of Video Visits On Demand make it a good care option if you’re seeking convenient and accessible healthcare. Here are some of the advantages you can expect:

• Convenience and Time Savings: With video visits, you can avoid the hassle of driving when you don’t feel well and potentially being exposed to others who are sick. You can also easily schedule a virtual visit around your calendar and talk with a provider seven days a week from the comfort of your home or workplace, saving valuable time.

• Cost Savings: By opting for a video visit, you can save on transportation expenses and avoid missing workdays due to doctor’s appointments. Virtual visits eliminate the need for travel, making healthcare more affordable.

• Accessibility: Accessing quality healthcare can be challenging for those living in remote or underserved areas. Video visits bring healthcare professionals directly to your screen, ensuring that distance is not an obstacle to receiving the care you need.

• Continuous Monitoring and Care for Chronic Conditions: If you’re managing a chronic condition, a video visit offers a lifeline of support where healthcare providers can monitor your condition, provide necessary check-ups and make sure you receive the ongoing care you need.

• Early Intervention and Proactive Health Management: It’s important to address cold and flu symptoms quickly to ensure a speedy recovery. With video visits, you can talk to a provider and get treatment advice at the first sign of illness.

• Reduced Risk of Exposure to Infectious Diseases: Visiting any medical office exposes you to other people who may have contagious illnesses, especially during cold and flu season. A Video Visit On Demand can help lessen the risk of being exposed.

“Video visits are real-time interactions with a virtual health nurse practitioner,” says Barry Wendt, MD, a primary care provider at the St. Elizabeth Physicians Crestview Hills Internal Medicine location.

You can use video visits to address:



• Chronic conditions.

• Coughs, fever and other cold and flu symptoms.

• Follow-up care for minor conditions not requiring a physical examination.

• Mental health concerns.

• Prescription medicine refills.