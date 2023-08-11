NAMIWalks 2023 fundraiser set for October 7 at Riverfront Commons Trail in Dayton’s Gil Lynn Park

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Northern Kentucky (NAMI NKY) has announced plans for its annual NAMIWalks fundraiser to support those suffering from mental illness in the NKY community.

The 2023 NAMIWalks event is planned for Saturday, October 7 along Riverfront Commons Tail in Gil Lynn Park, located at 203 Green Devil Lane — adjacent Dayton High School — in Dayton, Kentucky.

Registration/check-in begins at 9 a.m., with opening ceremony and walk starting at 10 a.m. Walkers will be on the trail 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

The trail is wheelchair accessible and pet friendly, and volunteers will be on hand to offer support to anyone needing assistance to reach the trailhead.

Registration for NAMIWalks is now open and available online at www.namiwalks.org

“Donations help NAMI NKY provide much needed services to the 95,000 people struggling with mental illness in northern KY,” said Gary Goetz, chair of the walk committee. “NAMI NKY provides education and support for families in our eight-county community.”

Donations from walkers and business sponsors help to make the annual walk a financial success. Gold Level Sponsor Ellie Mental Health leads the list of sponsors for the 2023 walk. Bronze Level Sponsors include NorthKey Community Care, St. Elizabeth HealthCare, the Northern Kentucky Health Department, the Northern Kentucky Tribune and Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar.

“We have a huge need for NAMI programs and are making an intense effort this year to expand our services,” said NAMI NKY Board President Susan Faris. “To do that, we need more volunteers to train as leaders of our support groups and more people advocating for those with mental illness, helping to reduce the stigma associated with this health condition.”

NAMI Northern Kentucky is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

NAMI NKY provides free in-person support groups at Lakeside Presbyterian Church, located at 2690 Dixie Hwy in Lakeside Park. The Family and Friends group meets the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 7 p.m. Online access to meetings is also available.

The Connections group meets every Thursday morning at 11 a.m. The Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for adults living with mental illness. Attendees gain insight from hearing the challenges and successes of others, and the groups are led by NAMI-trained facilitators who’ve experienced similar struggles with mental illness.

Visit naminky.org/calendar for a complete listing of support group dates and times.

In addition to local support, NAMI takes a nonpartisan approach to advocate on a wide range of policy issues regarding mental illness, including expanding access to health care coverage, advancing research, diverting people from the justice system, promoting early intervention and more.

For more information, visit naminky.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness Northern Kentucky