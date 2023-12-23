City of Dayton dedicated new Berry Street Connector project reconnecting city to Ohio River

The City of Dayton dedicated the recently completed Berry Street Connector, a road project more than 10 years in the making that will reconnect the City to the Ohio River and its newest residential neighborhood on the river, Manhattan Harbour, to its Central Business District.

“This is an extremely important project for the City of Dayton for a number of reasons,” Mayor Ben Baker said. “First and foremost, it provides our first responders with much quicker access to our residents who are living in homes in Manhattan Harbour. This new road will literally save lives one day.”

Before the road was constructed, to reach the intersection of Manhattan Boulevard where it intersects with Berry Street, police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians had to first drive to each end of the City to reach access points to Manhattan Harbour. That drive takes about four-and-half minutes to the east via Mary Ingles Highway and three-and-half minutes to the west via O’Fallon Avenue. With the new connector road, first responders can reach this intersection in a less than a minute.

“This new road also provides a direct connection to our growing downtown business district, making it easier for Manhattan Harbour residents and visitors using our walking and biking trails along the Ohio River to patronize our downtown restaurants, coffee shops, taverns, and retail outlets,” Mayor Baker said. “This, in turn, will promote more economic development in our downtown.”

Development of new residential housing on Manhattan Boulevard began 10 years ago. Since that time, 500 single-family homes, condominiums, and apartments with scenic views of the Ohio River and downtown Cincinnati been constructed on Manhattan Boulevard. Another 300 residential units are expected to be completed in Manhattan Harbour in 2024, including the 265-unit Velo Apartments adjacent to Manhattan Harbour Marina.

“For our other residents who live south of the levee — the most populous area of the City — this new connection will provide these residents with an easier, more direct route – by bike or feet — to our walking and biking trails along both the river’s edge and on top of the levee. Making outdoor recreational space available and creating a healthy environment for our residents is one of the City’s top priorities.”

The City will advertise for bids to construct the last two phases of the Riverfront Commons’ river’s-edge trail this winter, with construction expected to be completed in 2024. The City also is seeking a grant for federal transportation funding to improve the existing trail on top of the levee, which is more than 20 years old. When both of these projects are complete, they will comprise a three-mile trail loop along the Ohio River as part of Riverfront Commons, the 11.5-mile trail along on the river from Dayton to Ludlow.

The dedication ceremony included past and current City elected and appointed officials, police and fire department employees, the developer of Manhattan Harbour and other Dayton developers, downtown business owners, residents, and others. The City required construction of the Berry Street Connector in 2014 when it approved an amendment to a development agreement with the master developer of Manhattan Harbour.