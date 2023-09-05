DOCJT basic training academy graduate 26 law enforcement officers from agencies across state

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 26 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy. These law enforcement officers will now serve and protect the commonwealth to create safer communities.

“Congratulations to these graduates who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our commonwealth is a better, safer place because these individuals have answered the call to service. Thank you for protecting your communities and our children’s future.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 541 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

The everchanging nature of public safety and protection requires DOCJT to remain on the cutting edge of law enforcement training practices. This includes providing officers and recruits with latest technology training and legal information available to protect the diverse communities they serve. Advancements in training, facilities and instruction are made often, allowing DOCJT trainers and trainees to have the most possible resources at their disposal.

Today’s 26 graduating law enforcement officers are now ready to wear the badge of honor along with the other 1,252 Kentuckians who have completed their basic training since December 2019. They will work together to create a commonwealth that is safer for all Kentuckians now and into the future.

“I am proud of your commitment to learning the skills and knowledge presented in the Basic Training Academy and wish you success in implementing this training in your home communities,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “You now carry with you the responsibility of serving with honor, integrity, fairness and transparency. Take this responsibility to heart and the people you protect will see how much you care.”

The Beshear-Coleman Administration is proud to welcome the 26 new law enforcement officers into the partnership of public safety. Along with all those currently serving in law enforcement, graduates will play key roles in the ongoing effort of making each of Kentucky’s communities safer.

Class 541 graduates and their agencies are:

Elisha D. Amsler, Frankfort Police Department

Dwight A. Blanton, Greenup County Sheriff’s Office

Jerome Bullock, Jr., Univ. of Louisville Police Department

Austin B. Dupree, Florence Police Department

Justin A. Hansford, Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin K. Hayes-Taylor, Jefferson County Schools Police Department

Brian S. Hillman, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Wayne Mays, Bath County Sheriff’s Office

Slade A. McConnell, Webster County Sheriff’s Office

Jacob R. Morrison, Cincinnati/N.KY Airport Police Department

Mason Parker, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan Phillips, Frankfort Police Department

Aaron J. Pinkstaff, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Ronald R. Rathman, Ballard County Sheriff’s Office

Ross C. Roderick, Glasgow Police Department

Austin K. Rushing, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan D. Settelen, Frankfort Police Department

Noah L. Settles, Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Michael D. Smith, Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office

Brian M. Sullivan, Jr., Mayfield Police Department

Brian C. Taylor, Louisville Regional Airport Authority

Shelby R. Taylor, Louisa Police Department

Paul M. Wagner, Campbell County Police Department

Evan H. Whitis, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

Lee J. Winslow, Frankfort Police Department

Corey D. Zelensky, Covington Police Department

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.