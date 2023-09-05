A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Girl Scouts of Wilderness Road celebrate successful cookie season; 168 scouts exceed 1000 box goal

Sep 5th, 2023 · 0 Comment

The largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, The Girl Scout Cookie program imparts vital life skills and nurtures leadership qualities that last a lifetime.

2023 Top Cookie Seller Sophia Cruz from Troop 89 with Girl Scout CEO Susan Douglas. (Photo provided)

From mastering customer interactions to handling budgets and orders, Kentucky Girl Scouts learn essential skills for a thriving future.

For the 2023 cookie season, 168 Kentucky Girl Scouts exceeded their 1,000 box cookie sales goals.

To celebrate their achievements, the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road created a celebration at a Florence Y’all’s baseball game recently.

Susan Douglas, GSKWR CEO, congratulated these ambitious young women for their remarkable sales achievements.

The event featured the presentation of awards, gifts, and well-earned patches to honor their efforts.

Girl Scouts CEO Susan Douglas distributed patches to local Girl Scouts at a Florence Y’alls ballgame. (Photo provided)


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.