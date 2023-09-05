Girl Scouts of Wilderness Road celebrate successful cookie season; 168 scouts exceed 1000 box goal

The largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, The Girl Scout Cookie program imparts vital life skills and nurtures leadership qualities that last a lifetime.

From mastering customer interactions to handling budgets and orders, Kentucky Girl Scouts learn essential skills for a thriving future.

For the 2023 cookie season, 168 Kentucky Girl Scouts exceeded their 1,000 box cookie sales goals.

To celebrate their achievements, the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road created a celebration at a Florence Y’all’s baseball game recently.

Susan Douglas, GSKWR CEO, congratulated these ambitious young women for their remarkable sales achievements.

The event featured the presentation of awards, gifts, and well-earned patches to honor their efforts.