Brewster Rhoads shares the Ohio River Way of Life during Behringer-Crawford Museum’s history hour

A nearly thousand-mile-long flowing watercourse and source of drinking water for over 5 million people, the Ohio River is one of the most amazing natural resources in this part of the country. It is also an integral part of outdoor recreation, education and tourism in our area and the Ohio River Way is working hard to keep it that way.

Founded in 2020 as the Ohio River Recreational Trail and later renamed as the Ohio River Way, the nonprofit organization promotes adventure, tourism and economic development from Portsmouth to Louisville on both land and in the water. Connecting small river communities and building partnerships, the Ohio River Way is not just a trail, it’s an experience and an emerging national tourist destination.

Join environmental activist and Chair of the Ohio River Way Board, Brewster Rhoads, as he dives deep into the Ohio River Way way of life on Tuesday, October 17, 6:30 p.m. for the Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Virtual NKY History Hour.

To register and participate in the free virtual presentation visit:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a2jgosPgQZ-MyVjjVYZiFA.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bcmuseumnky. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed here.

Rhoads, a longtime resident of Cincinnati, has been an environmental advocate, campaign manager, and non-profit executive for over 50 years. A graduate of Williams College, Brewster was a VISTA volunteer in Western Massachusetts, an association director in Washington, DC, an environmental organizer in Cincinnati, and the SW Ohio Regional Director for Ohio Governors Dick Celeste and Ted Strickland. He managed over 150 issue and candidate campaigns in SW Ohio.



He served as the Executive Director of Green Umbrella, the sustainability alliance for Greater Cincinnati, before his retirement in 2015.

Brewster is currently the Chair of the Board of the Ohio River Way, Inc., a nonprofit working to promote outdoor recreation opportunities on and along the Ohio River from Portsmouth, OH to Louisville, KY. He also serves on the board’s Adventure Crew, the Mill Creek Alliance, the Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund and Innovation Ohio.



An avid kayaker and cyclist, he is the founder and chair of the Ohio River Paddlefest, now the largest paddling event in the U.S., as well as the Great Ohio River Swim.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

They are currently free to the public, but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.