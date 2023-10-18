Covington’s OLLA Taqueria, Linden Grove Cemetery to host traditional ‘Dia de los Muertos’ event Oct. 28

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Pride. It was written all over Sergio Gutierrez’ face every time he uttered a word about his native land. Mexico.

The 28-year-old Gutierrez – and Emily Swisher, Vice-Chair of Linden Grove Cemetery – have joined forces with the Westside neighborhood to let the region know about one of the most important celebrations in Mexico, with roots dating back thousands of years, before Spanish settlers arrived.

Day of the Dead, or Dia de Muertos.

It’s a dedication to the deceased – a two-day holiday that reunites the living and dead. Families create ofrendas (offerings) to honor their departed family members that have passed.

The event comes to Covington – for the very first time – Saturday, October 28, 6-10 p.m at the Historic Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum (401 West 13th Street).

“I was born here,” Gutierrez told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “But grew up in Mexico. Our family moved here about seven years ago.”

The family certainly didn’t leave anything behind. Gutierrez owns and operates Covington’s OLLA (302 West MLK Boulevard) serving-up Mexican-style street food with some extravagant twists.

Sergio’s dad owns Gutierrez Deli, just down the street.

“Emily (Swisher) and I just felt there was no real place to celebrate our traditional functions,” the younger Gutierrez said. “We wanted to provide a comfortable place for people to learn about our culture; not only for people who are Mexican decent, but also for the children that were born here. We want to keep our culture alive.”

They’ll keep that culture alive with Mexican cuisine provided by OLLA Taqueria; a wide selection of beverages, live music by Chapines Musical, wagon rides through Linden Grove, a Day of the Dead themed face-painting for both kids and adults and a commemorative altar to honor loved ones.

“The Dia de los Muertos celebration is open top all people of all ages and backgrounds,” Gutierrez said, “Whether you come to remember loved ones, experience the vibrant cultural heritages, or simply enjoy the festivities, this event offers something for everyone.”

Although the tradition has long been part of Mexican culture, the holiday has of late become an important tourist draw, according to a New York Times report.

“While the festivities have appeared in Oscar-winning movies and even commercials for major companies, for Mexicans it remains an intimate family tradition, a moment to remember and honor those we haver lost, and allow them back into our homes, even just for an evening,” according to the Times.

In Mexico, the Day of the Dead is observed on November 2, when all souls of the dead are believed to return to the world of the living. But the celebration typically begins on October 28, with each day dedicated to a different kind of death; people who died in accidents or children who died before being baptized, for example. All Saint’s Day, on November 1, honors anyone who led a pure life, particularly children.

The holiday has its origins in Indigenous cultures dating back thousands of years, particularly influenced by the Aztec or Mexica people. Celebrations vary by region, but some elements tend to be universal. People typically place photos of deceased loved ones at an ofrenda, along with their favorite food or drink.

On November 2, many head to cemeteries to place flowers, candles and other offerings at graves.

The altars normally have multiple levels – two levels symbolize the earth and the sky, three levels represent heaven, earth and purgatory, while seven levels signify tree seven steps to enter the afterlife, to the seven deadly sins.

Every ofrenda includes items meant to correspond to the four elements – earth, water, air and fire. Ashes or dirt typically stand for earth. A glass of water lets the spirits quench their thirst after a long journey and tissue paper carved with elaborate motifs is commonly used to represent air. Candles signify fire, helping guide the dead home.

Linden Grove Cemetery is an historic cemetery that is situated on 22.3 acres in Covington, bounded on the east by Holman Street, on the north by West 13th Street, on the west by Kavanaugh Street and on the a south by Linden Avenue.

Linden Grove Cemetery was officially consecrated on September 18, 1843, on land originally owned by the Western Baptist Theological Institute. Benjamin Grove, a landscape gardener, Was the designer responsible for the Cemetery’s layout.

“We – Gutierrez Deli – with my father and now OLLA have unconsciously become this bridge between then Hispanic and non-Hispanic communities in Covington,” Sergio Gutierrez said. “So, the celebration is all about culture.”

The event will offer food, drinks, live music, traditional folklorico dance, face painting, wagon rides, and more. Admission is free.

Activities and event highlights include:

• Mexican cuisine provided by OLLA Taqueria

• A wide selection of beverages for all ages

• Live music by Chapines Musical to set the mood

• A traditional folklorico dance performance

• Day of the Dead themed face painting for both kids and adults

• Wagon rides through Linden Grove for a unique and enjoyable experience

• A commemorative altar to honor loved ones

The Dia de los Muertos celebration is open to people of all ages and backgrounds.

For more information about the Dia de los Muertos community event, please visit the event Facebook page or contact Emily Swisher, vice chair of Linden Grove at historiclindengrove@gmail.com.