It’s Fire Prevention Week and Duke Energy has some practical advice about gas safety: Train your nose

In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 8-14), Duke Energy is highlighting the importance of natural gas safety and reminding everyone that if you smell natural gas, get out fast.

National Fire Prevention Week is an annual observance aimed at educating the public on simple but significant steps individuals can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

As part of this campaign, Duke Energy is sharing how to recognize and react if a natural gas leak is suspected.

Train your nose: Smell rotten eggs?

Natural gas by itself has no smell. An odorant called mercaptan is injected into natural gas, giving it the distinctive smell of rotten eggs. The odor makes natural gas easy to detect and can alert the public of a natural gas leak and help avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

“Training your nose to identify the rotten eggs odor of mercaptan is the best way to detect a natural gas leak,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “Our technicians are trained to respond immediately to investigate potential leaks, so knowing the warning signs is the best defense to keep our customers and communities safe.”

Look and listen for leaks

In addition to having a distinct smell, natural gas leaks are often visual, causing bubbling water, blowing dirt or dead vegetation. You may also see sinkholes or exposed pipe. It’s also possible to hear a hissing sound near a natural gas line or meter.

Steps to take if you suspect a leak

If a natural gas odor is suspected, follow these steps:

• Leave the area immediately.

• Call Duke Energy at 800.634.4300 or call 911 from a neighbor’s house or other safe location away from the smell of natural gas.

An extra layer of natural gas safety

Installing a natural gas detector is an additional safety measure to keep residents aware of potential leaks. A natural gas detector will sound an alarm if levels of natural gas in the area indicate a leak.

If the alarm is triggered, stop what you are doing, get as far away from the smell as possible and call 911, or call Duke Energy Natural Gas at 800.634.4300.

For additional information about natural gas safety, visit the Duke Energy natural gas safety website.