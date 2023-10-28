KY Entrepreneur Hall of Fame 2023 inductees include two NKyians, Tony Lamb, Donna Salyers

Two NKY entrepreneurs are among the three 2023 inductees into the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame to be celebrated November 2 in Lexington.

Tony Lamb, founder of Kona Ice, headquarters in Florence, and Donna Salyers, president and founder of Fabulous Furs, headquartered in Covington, will be inducted into the prestigious statewide Hall of Fame.

The third inductee is Jimmy Kirchdorfer, chairman and CEO, ISCO Industries of Louisville.

To celebrate the 2023 KEHOF inductees, a dinner will be held on November 2 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. The evening’s schedule includes a reception at 4:30 p.m., followed by the main dinner event at 6 p.m. This is a unique opportunity to honor and connect with Kentucky’s top entrepreneurs and hear their inspiring stories.

Tony Lamb

Tony Lamb, the founder of Kona Ice, is set to join the prestigious Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame (KEHOF). This exclusive recognition celebrates his remarkable contributions to Kentucky’s entrepreneurial landscape and beyond.

Tony Lamb’s journey in entrepreneurship began with a vision that would evolve into the iconic brand, Kona Ice. As the founder of Kona Ice, he not only introduced a unique and delightful shaved ice experience to communities nationwide, but also built a business model that encourages local giving and fundraising. Under his leadership, Kona Ice has become a staple at events, schools, and fundraisers, spreading joy and supporting charitable causes in the process through its 2,600 mobile units.

Founded in 2007, Kona Ice has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®list for 11 consecutive years, earning a spot on the Franchise 500® Hall of Fame, among other accolades. The company has grown to more the 2,600 mobile units that serve 49 states across the country.

In addition to his work with Kona Ice, Tony Lamb’s recent business venture is Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, showcasing his versatility as an entrepreneur. His commitment to innovation and community engagement sets a shining example for aspiring business leaders throughout Kentucky and beyond.

“I’m truly honored to be inducted into the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. This recognition is a result of the innovative ideas, tireless effort, and unwavering community support that have been the driving forces behind Kona Ice,” said Lamb. “Kona Ice is not just about shaved ice; it’s a vehicle for creating a positive influence in the neighborhoods we engage with.”

To learn more about Kona Ice, visit https://www.kona-ice.com/. For more information about franchising with Kona Ice, visit https://www.ownakona.com/.

Donna Salyers

Beginning with a faux fur sewing kit she designed and assembled in their basement, Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs has grown into a majority asset of Salyers Group, a diversified investment company based in Covington.

Her products are sold through catalog, Internet, retail, and wholesale accounts in over 4,000 hotels, stores, and boutiques including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, plus TV shopping networks Shop HQ and Australia’s TVSN.

Inspiration occurred in the late 80’s when, on her way to purchase a mink coat, Donna chanced to hear a broadcast describing kittens being skinned alive for “mink” teddy bears.

Instead of buying a coat, she set out to create a luxurious alternative.

Known as the World’s finest faux furs, her designs have appeared in hundreds of Broadway productions, movies, and TV shows, plus every major fashion magazine. Broadway productions and TV shows include Frozen – The Broadway Musical, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Empire, Today Show, Miss USA/Universe, The View, CSI Las Vegas, Sopranos, and Gossip Girl.

Donna has been profiled in People Magazine and twice in the Wall Street Journal.

The Fabulous-Furs showroom at 11th & Madison in Covington expanded to include Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Bridal which opened in 2005. The Salyers Group opened Hotel Covington in late 2016, complementing the Madison Event Center, opened in 1989.

She wrote a syndicated newspaper column for 17 years, leading to a video series, a national TV show and eight books.

The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame is a physical and virtual destination that hares and celebrates the stories of Kentucky’s most successful entreprenuers. Located in Lexington, its mission is to raise awareness of the impact entrepreneurship has made in the Commonwealth and encourage others to pursue similar ambitious endeavors.

