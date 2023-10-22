Ohio River Way Summit: Community leaders to convene to boost recreation economies

Leaders from communities spanning several hundred miles of the Ohio River will convene in Madison, Indiana, on Oct. 25 and 26 for the third annual Ohio River Way Summit.

The two-day summit explores how our region can unlock the potential of the river, using recreation to catalyze restoration, tourism, and community revitalization.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 25, with immersive experiences highlighting Madison’s successful embrace of its riverfront. Attendees can look forward to walking tours of Madison’s Main Street and paddling excursions in 30-foot-long Voyageur canoes.

Day two will be hosted at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, packed with insightful panels, breakout sessions, and expert presentations. Highlights include a panel on “The Interplay between Trails and Communities,” a keynote address by Stephan Nofield from the National Park Service, and a preview of Morgan Atkinson’s upcoming documentary about the river. For a full schedule or to register, please visit ohioriverway.org/orw-summit.

Mark Noll, Executive Director of the Ohio River Way, said, “The Ohio River is our region’s most valuable natural asset. This summit explores how we can leverage it to drive all kinds of community health benefits that stem from recreation, restoration, and economic development.”

Expressing her anticipation, Frances Mennone, a board member of the Ohio River Way and Managing Director of Frost, Brown, & Todd’s Project Finance Advisors, said, “The energy in our region is palpable. We have made incredible progress over the past year, and we’re excited to harness the power of collaborating in-person.”

The current roster of participants includes local officials, tourism bureaus, representatives of federal agencies, and numerous nonprofit and business stakeholders from communities in West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

The Ohio River Way encourages those passionate about the river to register while tickets remain available.