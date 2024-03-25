‘This is The Ohio: Life, Death, Rebirth’ — see the film free at Boone County Enrichment Center

Get a fresh look at an old friend by seeing the Ohio River as you never have before. A one-hour story spanning 981 miles, This Is The Ohio is a film intended to inspire, entertain and engage.

On Thursday, April 4, Boone, Kenton, and Campbell County Conservation Districts, The Boone Conservancy, Kentucky Waterways Alliance, Ohio River Way, and Ohio River Foundation will host a screening of This Is The Ohio at Boone County Enrichment Center, located at 1824 Patrick Dr, Burlington.

The film showcases the rich history and unmatched beauty of the Ohio River through a light-hearted approach coupled with a serious undercurrent in presenting the urgent need to care for this vital waterway. The film is suitable for all ages. Watch the movie trailer here.

“I traveled 981 miles, from Pittsburgh to Cairo, Illinois, with several things in mind,” said Morgan C. Atkinson, Louisville-based filmmaker, writer and producer. “I questioned the river’s true identity. I asked, ‘Is it solely a commercial highway essential to the economic well-being of the United States? Or is it a natural wonder providing incredible opportunities for recreational users? How about its status as America’s second most endangered waterway?’ I found the answers to be in all of the above.”

The screening, which will take place in the at Boone County Enrichment Center, is free. Registration is requested HERE to reserve a seat.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the film’s showing at 7 p.m. The program is sponsored by Boone, Kenton, and Campbell County Conservation Districts, The Boone Conservancy, Kentucky Waterways Alliance, Ohio River Way, and Ohio River Foundation.

Morgan McGarvey, U.S. Representative for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District is interviewed in the program. He noted how the Ohio River has not received as much funding from the EPA as other waterways. “The Ohio River is the largest body of water in America that doesn’t receive Federal funding right now. That’s got to change,” McGarvey says. “Having a clean river is essential. A major effort I am working on as co-chair of the Ohio River Caucus is to make sure the Ohio River is getting the resources it needs, that it deserves.”

This Is The Ohio promises to open the eyes of all who thought they knew the river they’ve grown up alongside of or have come to love over time along with igniting a newfound interest in those who have never even given it a second thought.

“In many ways the story of the Ohio River is the story of Kentucky, of our histories, cultures, struggles and triumphs,” said Michael Washburn, Executive Director of Kentucky Waterways Alliance. “Morgan’s film deftly showcases this past while eloquently arguing that the restoration of the Ohio River is necessary for a sustainable future. This message is as important as it is timely as organizations like ours are working to secure federal support for Ohio River restoration.”

Dr. David Wicks, was one of the first to preview the film. He is also the executive producer of the program.

“This Is The Ohio touches on what a great and underutilized resource the Ohio River is for recreation and for its community,” Wicks says. “More than just a way of encouraging our elected officials to take action with our streams, this film invites everyone out to get involved and find out how they can be part of this impactful movement that, really, affects us all.

Filmmaker Atkinson says, “My intent is to leave viewers with one thing in mind: What can we do to bring the Ohio River nearer to its original state, described by many as ‘the beautiful river’? My hope is that, by the time the credits roll the audience will see the Ohio in a new light.”